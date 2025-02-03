Bumble’s Podcast ‘Give Me A Buzz’ Returns For Season 2 Featuring Dolly Alderton, Jackie O & Lucy Jackson

Bumble’s resident sexologist Chantelle Otten and dating expert Lucille McCart have reunited to yap about all things love and dating in 2025 for Season 2 of ‘Give Me a Buzz’.

Bumble has again partnered with MIK to produce Season 2, adding to MIK’s portfolio of Australian podcasts, from The Inspired Unemployed, Big Small Talk, The Fairbairn Podcast and more.

This Season, audiences can listen to Give Me A Buzz via vodcast (video-on-demand cast). Hosted on Bumble’s YouTube channel, this option allows for greater accessibility options for those living with disabilities and will sit alongside the option to use captions on Spotify and transcripts on Apple.

Season 2 will see Lucille and Chantelle welcoming their first international guest in episode one, where they’ll be joined by Dolly Alderton, the author and journalist to chat about heartbreak, timelines and the beauty of being single.

Bumble’s 2025 Dating Trends report revealed that nearly 3 in 4 (72 per cent) singles globally are looking to find a long-term partner in the next year.

With the first season shortlisted for an Australian Podcast Award in 2024, season 2 of Give Me A Buzz is curated for anyone interested in dating and modern love, whether you’re newly single, a seasoned swiper or currently cuffed.

Give Me A Buzz returns for another 10 x 45-minute episodes, which will be released weekly on Tuesdays from 4 February 2025. Each week the duo, along with a special guest, will discuss subjects such as body image, nances in dating, cheating, microfeminism, heartbreak, dating with grief, manifestation, dating as a single mum and so much more.

Additional guests throughout season one include drag queen Courtney Act, radio and TV presenter Jackie O, New Zealand’s Kris Fox and podcaster and business owner Lucy Jackson.

“We know that 2025 is expected to be a very transitional year, as women are reclaiming their dating journey and being increasingly clear about what they want and need when it comes to dating and relationships. We were delighted with our community’s response to Season 1 and we are excited to be back, bigger and better in Season two. We hope listeners continue to nd the fun in dating through Bumble’s insights and the fresh perspectives from our amazing line-up of guests, who are joining us to tackle a variety of dating questions and challenges. From nances to cheating to microfeminism, Season 2 is here to continue the good work ofSeason 1 and help guide through the ever changing dating terms and rules,” McCart said.

“Bumble is all about empowering singles and making dating a better experience for everyone, which is why we’re bringing ‘Give Me A Buzz’ back for another season. Throughout my time with Bumble we’ve seen a never-ending list of questions on dating, sex and relationships and this podcast is a great avenue to help our community tackle these issues that are often overlooked or not commonly discussed. It’s a privilege to welcome 10 new guests into the studio for Season 2 to bring their expertise to the table on a range of topics, some of which are very close to the heart. We can’t wait for you to tune in,” Otten added.

The first episode drops on February 4th 2025.