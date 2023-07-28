Bud Light’s Parent To Lay Off Hundreds Of Pen Pushers As Boycott Continues To Wreak Havoc
The severity of the ongoing Bud Light boycott in the US has taken an even more sinister turn with the announcement overnight that its parent company, Anheuser-Busch, was set to make around two per cent of its US workforce redundant.
According to its website, the Dutch-owned Anheuser-Busch employees about 9000 people in its US operations and two per cent of that figure would equate to around 380 positions.
News site CNN has reported the staff cuts would not include those involved in frontline work like brewery and warehouse staff, drivers, field sales and the likes.
The latest redundancy news follows earlier reports this month that as many as 700 workers had been laid off at Bud Light bottling plants in North Carolina and Louisiana following slowing demand from the customer boycott.
Bud Light has seen sales plummet by as much as 30 per cent amid a conservative backlash against a promotional campaign involving Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender social media influencer, back in early April.
Modelo Especial, a Mexican lager, overtook Bud Light as the best-selling beer in the US at the start of June and has remained in the top spot since.
In the month ending July 15, Bud Light’s US sales were down 26.5 per cent, while Modelo’s were up 13.5 per cent. Bud Light held a 6.8 per cent share of the US beer market in that period, while Modelo held an 8.7 per cent share.
Announcing the lay offs, Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth said in a statement: “Today we took the very difficult but necessary decision to eliminate a number of positions across our corporate organisation.
“While we never take these decisions lightly, we want to ensure that our organisation continues to be set for future long-term success,” Whitworth said.
Interestingly, the two senior marketers responsible for the fiasco in the first place remain on indefinite leave and have not been terminated.
Since the PR shit storm of PR shit storms arrived, Anheuser-Busch bosses have struggled to articulate a response. By apologising to its mainly white, working class drinking base it would infuriate the LGBTQI+ community who’ve long argued that Mulvaney has been thrown under a bus since the chaos erupted.
There are now media reports that Costco stores in the US have now marked unsold Bud Light cases with the “star of death” that means the product will be discontinued from sale.
Last week, during a first-quarter-earnings call to shareholders, Anheuser-Busch’s global CEO Michel Doukeris again tried to downplay the severity of the boycott.
Doukeris said that lost sales from Bud Light represented about one per cent of all of Anheuser-Busch’s global sales.
Anheuser-Busch brands include Stella Artois, Budweiser, Hoegaarden, Michelob Ultra and Busch.
Doukeris said: “Bud Light is very important to our US business, and I would never minimise the situation. However, seeing the context of our global company provides perspective.
“The Bud Light volume decline in the US over the first three weeks of April, as publicly reported, would represent around one per cent of our overall global volumes for that period.”
Doukeris added: “With this perspective, and in the context of our global business, we believe we have the experience, the resources and the partners to manage this and our full-year EBITDA growth outlook is unchanged.”
Since the fracas broke, Bud Light has desperately tried to advertise its way out of the hole with a series of spots featuring hard-working Americans drinking the beer in the (northern hemisphere) summer sun.
“As to Bud Light, we have significantly increased our investments behind the brands in the US, including tripling our media spend over the summer,” Doukeris said.
“Now let’s talk about our consumers,” he said. “We continue to be committed to the programs and partnerships that we have forged over decades with our consumers and with organisations that represent a wide range of communities where we operate. We work every day to delight our consumers and bring people together. When we do this well, our brands perform.
“Beer is an essential part of life’s meaningful moments, whether in sports, music, or celebrations. These are moments that bring people together, and this is why I love beer,” he added. “While beer will always be at the table when important topics are debated, the beer itself should not be the focus of the debate.”
Please login with linkedin to commentBud Light Dylan Mulvaney
Latest News
In-Game Ads Increasingly Popular For Performance Despite Ongoing Brand Safety Concerns
Ads proving the latest concern for gamers alongside insomnia, sore thumbs and mandatory Monster and Subway addiction.
Instagram Australia Hosts First Instagram University Event
Meta spruiking Insta's merits at a Sydney event yesterday. Seemingly less concerned about spruiking Threads' merits.
How Programmatic Advertising Funds An Increasingly Polarised World
The third & final instalment of B&T's programmatic series. Yes, we could've gone for a fourth but couldn't be arsed.
Thursday TV Ratings: “It’s 10am, Have We Sacked Tony Gustavsson Yet?” Fans Turn Nasty Following Matilda’s Loss To Nigeria
If last night's Mailda's loss proved anything, women's sports fans can be just as vindictive as their male ones.
Australian Podcast Awards Announce Judging Line Up & Deadline Extension
With most Australians now having not one but four podcasts themselves, this judging will prove no easy feat indeed.
The CWK Partners With Take 3 For The Sea For Brand Refresh
“Full sensory” experience agency, The Company We Keep (The CWK), has formed a new partnership with Take 3 for the Sea to help the charity on its brand transformation journey. The collaboration will kick off with a brand refresh for Take 3 for the Sea, an Australia-based not-for-profit organisation which educates and promotes collective […]
Cartelux Receives $3m Post-Seed Investment
Adtech firm Cartelux nabs $3 million in post-seed funding which B&T assumes has nought to do with its sweet pea beds.
Indie Agency Edge Names Ben Smith As New ECD, As Stu Turner Exits
Edge has named its new ECD as incumbent departs, a move that's apparently left some people wholly on edge.
Sonos & Amplify Pair For Song To Give You A “Psychophysiological Response”
This ad claims to give you a "psychophysiological response". Which, it could be argued, is the goal of any advertising.
2023 Logie-Nominee Scott Cam Reveals Whether He Was Popular At School And Addresses Claims He’s Leaving The Block
B&T had an audience with TV royalty when we chatted with Scott Cam. Yet, no news on why tradies never show up on time.
(President) Terry Crews Promotes Colonoscopies In Odd But Important New Work
Despite a crowded market, no competitor can hold a candle to B&T's authoritative & relentless coverage of bowel stories.
IAS Expands Media Quality Verification To YouTube Shorts
Integral Ad Science (IAS) has rolled out new ad measurement tools for YouTube Shorts. Through the Total Media Quality for YouTube product suite, IAS is now providing viewability and invalid traffic measurement for the format. “YouTube Shorts is enormously popular with advertisers, and we are pleased to broaden our work to provide this greater level […]
When The Shit Hits The Fan Keep On Laughing Says Delightful Spot From Amazon’s Audible
Having a shithouse day? Strangling a colleague a real possibility? Laugh those woes away with this. Or drink them away.
Alright THIS Is Your Last Reminder! B&T Awards Late Entries Close Monday!
There can be no greater accolade in adland than winning a prestigious B&T Award that out-prestigiouses the best of them.
DoubleVerify Adds YouTube Shorts Media Quality Authentication
DoubleVerify has expanded its media quality verification to YouTube Shorts, Masthead and In-feed Video formats. The tech is part of DoubleVerify’s quality solutions with Google’s Ads Data Hub for Measurement Partners and helps advertisers on YouTube Shorts ensure their video ads are viewable, by a human being and are safe from fraud or invalid traffic. […]
Musk Tells Advertisers To Spend US$1,000 Per Month Or Lose Verification
Of all the world's filthy rich, at least Elon seems the most crazy and most out there of an otherwise boring bunch.
Louise Romeo Promoted To Starcom’s Chief Operating Officer
Starcom goes a little thespian, a little Shakespearean with its chief operating officer role, promoting Louise Romeo.
Indie PR & Comms Agency EVH Announces Los Angeles Agency Opening
Indie comms agency EVH announces LA office opening. Goes a little 90s pop synth duo for accompanying press imagery.
Cadbury & Wallabies Launch New Brand Campaign Via Ogilvy
With the Wallabies melting away in recent matches, the team's tie-up with a chocolatier couldn't be more apt.
Gather Round – It’s The Best Of The Best Trade PRs!
If you think this top PRs list was influenced by the price of the booze they send us at Christmas you'd be 110% correct.
Wednesday TV Ratings: Gruen-Utopia Combo Delivers The Belly Laughs For Aunty
The ABC's stalwart adland expose Gruen is like a fine wine, just without the getting better or getting you pissed bit.
New Balance Campaign A “Breakthrough” For In-Game Advertising
An in-game advertising campaign for New Balance has “significantly increased” footfall to its stores in Australia, with the company saying it marked a “breakthrough” for the market. Working with digital ad firm Azerion, offline attribution and data shop Lifesight and independent agency Yakkazoo which implemented the campaign, New Balance saw impressive results from the in-game […]
FIFA+ Announced As Latest Global Addition To Samsung TV Plus
Samsung TV Plus expands its line-up of free sports channels with FIFA+ ahead of The Women’s World Cup 2023™. Today, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced that FIFA+ is the latest global addition to Samsung TV Plus as part of the continued growth of the brand’s free-access sports offering for Samsung customers. Samsung customers in Australia will now have access […]
Meta Sees Ad Revenue Jump By 12%
Do you love reading about the world's richest people getting even more filthy rich? Get the dirt on Meta's numbers here.
Will Tech Save Us? How Adland Created & Is Trying To Solve Ad-Funded Disinformation
It's the second in B&T's series into programmatic advertising. Fear not, we've edited most of the boring shit out.
“Selected Strokers” Ad Spiked By Ad Standards
B&T warns this article contains strong themes of sex and self pleasuring. That's piqued your interest now, hasn't it?
Is This Real? Skateboard Brand Ad Causes A Stir Online
As a disclaimer, B&T are strong supporters of our police. Just not the ones who fine you for doing a paltry 5kms over.
“F@cking Terrifying!” Gigantic Digital Barbie Stunt Goes Viral (But Not All Is As It Appears!)
B&T lives by the motto of "too much Margot Robbie is never enough". Maybe just not in this ginormous instance, however.
Watchdog Bans Nova’s Shocking Electric Collar Ad
B&T likes to run banned ad stories as a valuable lesson to all creatives. That and a bit of a laugh and a gawk, really.
Broadsheet Unveils New Appointments To National Editorial Team
B&T loves to support young journalists before they inevitably turnout broken and bitter with a penchant for cheap red.
Atomic 212° Melbourne Expands Its Strategic & Account Service Offerings
Atomic 212° Melbourne announces new appointments while studiously segregating the Collingwood and Carlton fans.
Nature Study: Aussies Stressed & Anxious As Cost Of Living Bites
Study finds Aussies stressed & anxious over cost of living, as Dr Lowe sleeps soundly in his silk monogrammed pyjamas.
Five Heavy-Metal Thoughts Post Cannes ‘23
Thinking 2024 is going to be your Cannes Lions year? Well, read this before brushing up on your bonjours & fromageries.
Thank You To Our Fabulously Judgemental Women In Media Judges
Here's a big thank you to our Women In Media judges & a nice change from the apologies & retractions we usually publish.
Foxtel Unveils Exclusive Partnership With The UFC
Do you love nothing more than a lazy weekend on the couch watching mindless violence? The UFC's coming to Foxtel.
Sky News Debuts New Political Podcast Series With Tony Abbott & Peta Credlin
Will Tony & Peta be discussing the joys of chutney making, quilting & rose pruning tips on their new podcast, B&T asks?