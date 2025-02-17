B&T’s Campaigns Of The Month: Carlton Dry’s Mid-shirted Heros Take On Bluebird’s Penguin Parody & A Toyota LandCruiser Song

In our first Campaigns of the Month column, which covered December ads, we get System1 and creatives to run the rule over ads for Carlton Dry, Bluebird Foods and Toyota LandCruiser.

Our friends at System1 have tested the ads with punters and B&T has enlisted DDB Melbourne’s Psembi Kistan and The Pistol’s Sam Lewis to cast their expert eyes of work created by Saatchi & Saatchi, Special New Zealand and Clemenger BDDO.

Carlton Dry 3.5, ‘Embrace The Mid Hero’, by Clemenger BBDO

In advertising, any emotion is better than none at all, and this ad is a clear testament to that, using strong emotional intensity to push back against dullness – or “neutrality” – with a bold and bizarre approach. In his research with Adam Morgan at EatBigFish and Peter Field, Uncensored CMO host and Chief Customer Officer of System1 highlighted that neutrality is the greatest risk in advertising, as when consumers feel nothing, they do nothing. This ad shows strong potential with its emotive power, but improvements to branding could elevate it further, driving greater short-term sales impact.

What creatives said:

Psembi Kinstan, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Melbourne: Simple is hard to do. So well done to everyone involved for not over complicating it. Of course a joke this simple can also afford to keep on getting bigger and sillier, and it’s only the budget and media format that limits that. Maybe there will be more to come as they extend the joke further and further?

Sam Lewis, Senior Graphic Designer, The Pistol: This ad is quintessential Carlton Draught, leaning heavily on the brand’s established connection to local pubs and their colourful characters. The use of the familiar setting and relatable regulars immediately grounds the ad in a setting its audience knows and loves. The playful concept of “midriffs” adds a humorous twist, broadening the ad’s appeal by injecting a lighthearted and inclusive element. While the creative approach doesn’t break new ground, it effectively reinforces the brand’s image and connection to its loyal audience.

Bluebird Foods, ‘Bluebird’s the Word’, by Special NZ

Humour is one of the most underutilised yet effective tools in advertising, leaving a lasting impression on audiences. In a highly competitive category like snacks and confectionery, standing out requires a creative edge, and humour is a strong place to start. Bluebird demonstrates this brilliantly with their side-by-side comparison of a snacker and a penguin, seamlessly embedding their brand character and paving the way for long-term success. While current brand recognition is low, this campaign has the potential to drive sustained engagement and build brand strength if applied consistently over time.

What creatives said:

PK: It’s a strong week and here’s another charming spot. Pebbles and chips. What a bloody random observation, but this spot is delightful, thoughtful and again, well handled by the director. There are some nice little details here and the CG holds up great. We’ve all heard many a CD tell their juniors to avoid split-screen when it’s a technique for technique’s sake, but this is original and effective.

SL: If gifting is your love language, then Bluebird’s chips are the snack for you. Here we are presented with a character fetching ‘the best snack’ to his partner, paralleling the penguin fetching the best rocks to theirs. The concept is playful in its connection to the brand and the split-screen technique seamlessly brings the narrative to life. The ad’s strength lies in its ability to forge an emotional connection—no small feat for a chip brand. However, while the sentimentality is engaging, it misses an opportunity to connect viewers more deeply to the product itself. There’s no mention of the chip’s flavour or quality, leaving the ad more focused on the relationship dynamic than on building a tangible link to what makes Bluebird’s chips unique or worth craving.

Toyota, This LandCruiser Drives Us Home, by Saatchi & Saatchi

The automotive category is often known for average-scoring campaigns, but this Toyota LandCruiser ad defies convention. It breaks away from the product-focused codes typically seen in the category, delivering an emotive, culturally relevant, music-driven narrative. The ad masterfully incorporates a range of right-brained elements, capturing broad-beam audience attention and driving deep engagement. From its historical origins to the modern-day Aussie barbecue finale, the story is gripping and relatable. With strong progression, well-developed characters, and an authentic tone, the ad significantly outperforms category benchmarks, delivering strong long- and exceptional short-term commercial impact.

What creatives said:

PK: One of Australia’s most classic brands, and here we have a follow-up to the existing LandCruiser song from three years back. Although strategically, this outing is a little harder to follow. It’s marking the release of the new LandCruiser, and simultaneously marking 67 years of LandCruiser history.

Firstly though, both the car and the film look great. The new Toyota design language is excellent, and the spot does a pretty good job of showing it off. But whilst the original ‘drives you home’ spot was strategically all about surviving everywhere and anywhere, now we’re singing about frogs on moon roofs and confidence reversing trailers. Good features for sure, but the connection to ‘driving you home’ is a stretch. And I assume there’s a 70 Series model re-release which is the reason for the inclusion of just one of their archival cars in the shoot, but that’s also a little hard to track as a viewer.

SL: This ad pays homage to classic LandCruiser campaigns, leaning into nostalgia with its familiar soundtrack and cinematic imagery of rugged terrain. The emphasis on the vehicle’s capability is a strong strategic choice, speaking directly to the adventurous spirit of its target audience. The high production value enhances the storytelling, ensuring the ad feels premium and polished. However, while the approach is solid and certainly speaks to LandCruiser’s loyal drivers, it might leave some viewers wanting a fresher take, as it largely sticks to a tried-and-true formula rather than presenting a new vision for the LandCruiser.