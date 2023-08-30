B&T TV – War On Waste’s Craig Reucassel On Why Humour Trumps Judgement When It Comes To Going Green

One of the golden rules of advertising is to make people feel good. This is why it can often be hard to make super engaging campaigns on the pretty heavy topic of climate change and the end of human existence on planet Earth.

A lot of environmentalists and climate campaigns can come across as well, a little judgy, which isn’t too engaging or uplifting for your average person.

One man who has managed to make recycling and environmental issues fun and engaging is Craig Reucassel, a friend of Chris Taylor and also the lead presenter on ABC’s War On Waste.

Whilst Chris Taylor and Craig Reucassel might have started out in the same place – as Chaser Boys, both have since gone in wildly different directions. Whilst Taylor is now B&T’s Imposter-In-chief, Reucassel has focused his efforts on saving the planet.

He is now a presenter on ABC’s hit waste show: War On Waste. Here he talks to B&T about why waste and recycling doesn’t have to be boring.