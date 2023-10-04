B&T TV: Mindshare’s Maria Grivas On Losing, Keeping & Winning Clients

B&T TV is back with a bang and, this time, the imposter-in-chief Chris Taylor is joined by Maria Grivas, CEO of GroupM-owned media shop Mindshare.

The ever-charming Grivas told Taylor and the B&T cameras all about her transition into the role over the past 18 months or so, having taken over from Katie Rigg-Smith.

She also expounded on Mindshare’s Unilever win and “almost unheard of” retention of more than $100 million of billings over the last year. However, she also told Taylor how losing Craveable Brands hurt but the agency ploughed on.

Eagle-eyed viewers will know that this isn’t the first time that Grivas has appeared on B&T TV. She also appeared in an earlier episode alongside the other GroupM bosses speaking to our very own Sofia Geraghty.

