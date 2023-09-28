Initiative’s Sam Geer Chats To B&T TV About Furniture, Winning Pitches & The Cost Of Living

Chris Taylor caught up with Sam Geer, managing director of Initiative, to talk about the agency’s brilliant and continued success.

Now, this interview was shot literally the day before the IPG-owned agency swept all before it at the MFA Awards last week. But, Geer was still able to talk about its recent wins — including Fantastic Furniture.

We also have to apologise — the sound is a little off in this one. But it was getting on for 35 degrees outside and our little Surry Hills studio was boiling, so we had to have the air con on. We hope you’ll understand and forgive us.