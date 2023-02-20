Battle For B&T 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Award Continues

Voting for the B&T’s 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Award is well underway, and the battle for no.1 is already more heated than Game Of Thrones.

This week Brittany Benitez from Saatchi & Saatchi was dramatically knocked of the top spot by Darshan Hitesh Pawani from Starcom Australia.

But don’t worry Brittany, there’s still time to win back the throne, and you don’t even need fire-breathing dragons. Vote for your favourite young talent HERE <<<<<!

Voting closes for the People’s Choice gong on Monday 27 February. The winner will be announced at the B&T 30 Under 30 Awards on Wednesday 29th March 2023 at ivy, 330 George St, Sydney.

You can watch the winner receive their crown because early bird tickets for the B&T’s 30 Under 30 awards are now on sale. You can join the industry’s hottest talent for a night of cocktails, dancing and generally fun shenanigans.

The full top 20 are here:

Darshan Hitesh Pawani – Starcom Australia Brittany Benitez – Saatchi & Saatchi Amanda Chen – VMLY&R Kelly Wu – Pinterest Mayank Parikh – Wavemaker Alison Gillerman – JCDecaux Harrison Chen – Nine Katrina Salvador – Nine Soraya Emmi – Seven Thomas Murphy – The Media Store Nina Kendall – Seven Trishia Mariano – UNiDAYS Huma Nasir – UM Australia Nidhin James Thomas – Trkkn Kerryn Josman – Wavemaker Cameron McCormack – Seven Michelle Saliba – Seven Ben Fearnley – Captive Vision Outdoor Keturah Butt – Stan Entertainment Jonathan Lister – Seven

30 Under 30 Awards , presented by Vevo, are widely regarded as the leading showcase for the brightest young talent working across marketing communications.

Three outstanding individuals will be recognised for their achievements in each of the 10 categories, as well as a Grand Prix Award for the most influential individual overall.