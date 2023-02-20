Battle For B&T 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Award Continues

Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
Voting for the B&T’s 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Award is well underway, and the battle for no.1 is already more heated than Game Of Thrones.

This week Brittany Benitez from Saatchi & Saatchi was dramatically knocked of the top spot by Darshan Hitesh Pawani from Starcom Australia. 

But don’t worry Brittany, there’s still time to win back the throne, and you don’t even need fire-breathing dragons. Vote for your favourite young talent HERE <<<<<!

Voting closes for the People’s Choice gong on Monday 27 February. The winner will be announced at the B&T 30 Under 30 Awards on Wednesday 29th March 2023 at ivy, 330 George St, Sydney.

You can watch the winner receive their crown because early bird tickets for the B&T’s 30 Under 30 awards are now on sale. You can join the industry’s hottest talent for a night of cocktails, dancing and generally fun shenanigans. 

So don’t be a late bird, grab that worm and book HERE. 

The full top 20 are here: 

Darshan Hitesh Pawani – Starcom Australia

Brittany Benitez – Saatchi & Saatchi

Amanda Chen – VMLY&R

Kelly Wu – Pinterest

Mayank Parikh – Wavemaker

Alison Gillerman – JCDecaux

Harrison Chen – Nine

Katrina Salvador – Nine

Soraya Emmi – Seven

Thomas Murphy – The Media Store

Nina Kendall – Seven

Trishia Mariano – UNiDAYS

Huma Nasir – UM Australia

Nidhin James Thomas – Trkkn

Kerryn Josman – Wavemaker

Cameron McCormack – Seven

Michelle Saliba – Seven

Ben Fearnley – Captive Vision Outdoor

Keturah Butt – Stan Entertainment

Jonathan Lister – Seven

 

30 Under 30 Awards, presented by Vevo, are widely regarded as the leading showcase for the brightest young talent working across marketing communications. 

Three outstanding individuals will be recognised for their achievements in each of the 10 categories, as well as a Grand Prix Award for the most influential individual overall. 

 

 

30 under 30

