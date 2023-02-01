Broadsign Hires Veronica Ong From JCDecaux In Newly Created Sales Director SEA Role

DOOH marketing technology developer Broadsign has appointed Veronica Ong sales director, Southeast Asia (SEA).

Joining Broadsign from JCDecaux Singapore, Ong’s newly created role, will see her support the regional sales team in strengthening Broadsign’s partner offering and growing its portfolio of DOOH clients across the region.

Having previously led JCDecaux’s strategic and airport advertising accounts, Ong worked with major brands buying ad space on the OOH company’s network. She also managed sales for all media platforms in the Singapore region, ranging from street furniture to retail malls, cinema, and large format advertising.

Ong also earned a GroupM Best Media Salesperson Award in 2018, and an internal Best Salesperson Award in 2016 for her collaboration with the Changi Airport. Before JCDecaux, she held a range of sales roles across multiple advertising mediums, including publishing at SPH Magazines in the fashion and beauty division.

“Broadsign is well established in Southeast Asia, and I’m impressed by its robust technology offering and high standard of customer service, which I experienced personally on the client
side in my former role. It has built the best OOH platform available for media operators of any size, and I look forward to working with the team to continue growing the business,” Ong
said.

“It’s an honour and a privilege to be working with Remi Roques and the Broadsign team to help media owners unlock OOH’s full potential.”

“We’re incredibly thrilled to have Veronica join the team, especially at a very exciting time when we’re expanding our platform’s capabilities to support customer growth in 2023 and beyond,” commented Remi Roques, GM Broadsign APAC.

“Her industry experience and passion for OOH are a tremendous asset to our team, and will help us continue reaching our goals.”

