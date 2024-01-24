Broad Radio Launches Crowdfunding Blitz With Birchal

Broad Radio Launches Crowdfunding Blitz With Birchal
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Broad Radio, Australia’s first radio network run by women for women, has recently launched an equity crowdfunding campaign with Birchal to help grow its ever-expanding platform of unapologetically authentic and entertaining female voices.

Tuning into a whole new model of capital raising, Broad Radio is reaching out to individuals who believe in its mission of amplifying and connecting women’s voices in media. Funds will allow the network seeks to release its app that will be a platform for female-led live radio and podcasts.

Broad Radio founder Jo Stanley (lead image) said crowdfunding is the perfect way to bring creatives and listeners of the network together.

“My vision for Broad Radio was always about having intelligent, inspiring, funny and, most importantly, real women on the air,” Stanley said.

“Opening the company to other real people who share our core values is such a special way to help us grow. Quite literally, everyone can become a shareholder”.

“The crowdfunding process has been streamlined and the potential is really exciting for us. We’ve taken the opportunity to organise specialty events such as webinars and soirees for interested investors. It will be so great to see our community coming together in the flesh”.

“We have so many exciting plans for the future of Broad Radio, including our purpose-built app that means our listeners will be able to listen wherever they are. Crowdfunding with Birchal will be an imperative part of making these plans happen”.

The three-week EOI period opens on 30 January, with a two-week offer opening on 20 February to those registered during the EOI period, before opening publicly on 22 February.

The funds raised from the campaign will be used to release the Broad Radio app, expand programming and distribution, and invest in commercial partners.




