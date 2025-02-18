British & Irish Lions, Russell Crowe & Abbie Cornish Among Highlights For Stan This Year

Stan has wheeled out the stardust and a stellar content lineup at its annual Showcase event in Sydney.

The star-studded event was attended by Brooke Satchwell, Claudia Karvan, Natalie Erika James, Madeleine Madden, Michael Atkinson, Morgan Turinui, Matt Burke and Tyson Pedro, with acting managing director Dan Taylor leading the presentation.

This year marks a decade of Aussie storytelling for Stan – a decade of exceptional content, incredible filmmakers, an unwavering commitment to the local film industry, and our ongoing investment in bringing the best Sport offering to Australians.

And today’s slate announcement again demonstrates that Stan continues to be a global leader in sport and entertainment.

Stan’s chief content officer Cailah Scobie and head of originals Amanda Duthie announced 14 fresh commissions, with three dramas, six features and five documentaries.

Russell Crowe, Abbie Cornish & Brooke Satchwell star

Announcements include television series He Had It Coming with Lydia West, Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Liv Hewson; comedy-horror Gnomes; and Love Divided by Eleven led by Brooke Satchwell.

There are also feature films Whale Shark Jack with Abbie Cornish, Alyla Browne and Rachel Ward; psychological horror Saccharine from writer and director Natalie Erika James and One More Shot with Emily Browning.

Two of the biggest commissions to look forward to are The Entertainment System is Down with Kirsten Dunst, Daniel Brühl and Keanu Reeves and The Beast In Me with Russell Crowe, Daniel MacPherson, Luke Hemsworth, and singer-songwriter Amy Shark in her first acting role (picture below).

Five new Original Documentaries were announced as part of Stan’s investigatory Revealed slate. They include Craig Bellamy: Inside the Storm, about one of Australia’s greatest coaches and leaders; Zyzz & Chestbrah: The Poster Boys, following the meteoric rise of two legendary bodybuilders and internet sensations; and, Joh: Last King of Queensland, a documentary about one of Australia’s most controversial leaders, conservative icon and former Queensland Premier Joh Bjelke-Petersen.

Into the Night, an epic investigation into one of Australia’s most baffling crimes, and Death Cap, which gives exclusive access into one of the highest profile criminal cases in recent memory round off the Revealed slate, which is a collaboration between documentary filmmakers, and journalists from 60 Minutes, The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald. ​

Lions headline sport

Undoubtedly the biggest TV event for Stan this year is its highly-anticipated coverage of the British and Irish Lions tour of Australia.

Their three test series against a resurgent Wallabies should provide blockbuster viewing for rugby fans.

Stan Sport has partnered with the world’s fastest growing MMA organisation, the PFL (Professional Fighters League) to bring PFL to Australia.

Former UFC superstar Tyson Pedro will make his long-awaited boxing debut at Nowhere to Run, as he steps into the ring to battle the undefeated Taimoor Khan for the WBC International Bridgerweight title in Pedro’s hometown of Penrith.

Returning sports highlights include the Super Rugby competition, which kicked off in nail biting style over the weekend and a UEFA Champions League in which the world’s greatest football club, Liverpool FC, is favourite to lift the famous cup for the seventh time.

Stan Sport also covers all four tennis grand slams.

“Our aim is always to deliver the most immersive, innovative sporting offering, and this year’s lineup is no different as we will once again be raising the bar. New boxing stars, as well as the British and Irish Lions and the Winter Olympics just around the corner. It’s a huge year ahead,” Stan Director of Sport Ben Kimber said, without even mentioning the charge of the mighty Reds.

Stan acting managing director Dan Taylor said the streamer continues to champion the Australian film industry and its creatives. To date, Stan has delivered more than 120 Originals – 80 scripted and 40 unscripted.

“Within a rapidly evolving and competitive landscape, Stan has reinforced itself as one of the most successful single territory SVODs in the world,” he said.

“From premium Stan Originals such as Black Snow and Thou Shalt Not Steal, which delighted critics and audiences alike, to acquired global hits like Yellowstone, Hacks and Twisted Metal, and a world-class sport offering including Rugby, Grand Slam Tennis and the Olympic and Paralympic Games, we continue to provide our subscribers with outstanding local and international content.

“Over the past ten years, we’ve brought Australian stories to global audiences and solidified our position as the largest commissioner of Australian drama1. We look forward to the next decade of screen storytelling on Stan.”