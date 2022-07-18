British Redheads Offered Free Movie Tickets To Beat Nation’s Heatwave

As those with their nose in the news would know, the UK is currently gripped by a heatwave with temperatures set to move into the never-before-seen forties.

For a country not used to such extremes, many people have been urged to remain indoors for health reasons.

And now one of the nation’s cinema chains, Showcase, has come up with an innovative idea that’s also grabbing plenty of PR – offering free tickets to vulnerable red heads and gingers to enable them to beat the heat on the expected two hottest days on Monday and Tuesday (the 18th and 19th.)

One ticket will be available per day, per redhead.

Mark Barlow, Showcase Cinemas’ UK general manager, said of the offer: “While the UK enjoys some much-needed sunny weather, we know how hard some people find the heat.

“That’s why, to tackle the heatwave, we’re offering redheads free entry to our cinema screens this Monday and Tuesday, so they’ll be able to enjoy some of the amazing films on offer in the comfort of our air-conditioned cinema screens and ensure they stay protected from the sun.”