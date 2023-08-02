Brisbane Times Launches “It’s Brisbane’s Time” Campaign, Via Publicis Worldwide

Nine-owned masthead Brisbane Times has launched a new multi-channel campaign, “It’s Brisbane’s Time,” via Publicis Worldwide.

The campaign positions Brisbane Times as the city’s home of world-class news, reflecting the Queensland capital as a modern, progressive hub ready to host the 2032 Summer Olympic Games and on par with other global cities such as Berlin, Paris and Stockholm.

Captured by photojournalist Adam Ferguson, the campaign demonstrates the heart and soul of the city with major infrastructure, housing and sport developments alongside its arts, culture and food scenes.

With creative by Publicis Worldwide, the campaign aims to connect with the 2.4 million Brisbanites who are increasingly interested in the social, artistic, environmental, scientific and technological developments of the world around them. Campaign activity includes free-to-air, subscription, and on-demand TV, digital and social media, radio and out-of-home.

Director of consumer subscriptions and marketing at Nine, Kristen Turner, said: “Brisbane has gone through a revolution over the last few years, and our research has told us that while Queenslanders are avid consumers of news, they feel the news landscape is lacking a truly local voice that represents the changing face of modern Brisbane. We believe the Brisbane Times can offer that.”

Managing director of Publicis Worldwide, Simone Waugh, added: “You can feel the change in the air with the amount of progress, infrastructure and restaurants opening their doors in Brisbane. With the 2032 Games on the horizon, it’s now time that the capital has a news source that reflects the optimism of this city of the future.

“Our partnership with Nine has been incredibly fulfilling for us as an agency, as we’ve been able to articulate who Brisbane is as a place and a community to create the new Brisbane Times – a more contemporary news source for Queensland.”

On the campaign, head of brand and acquisition at Nine, Vera Straubinger, said: “We felt very strongly about showcasing the world-class creative talent that Brisbane has to offer, and the campaign is a testament to that. Working with the Publicis team to bring together the talents of leading photojournalist Adam Ferguson and the incredible ‘Bluey’ sound designer, Joff Bush, to develop our music has been a wonderful experience.

“The result really captures the momentum and optimism of Brisbane today and reflects the journalism that the Brisbane Times will bring to the region. We’re so proud of what the team has achieved.”

The “It’s Brisbane’s Time” campaign launched on Wednesday 2 August via an event at Brisbane’s Howard Smith Wharves precinct.

