Brazil & Yamaha Play Host To An Adrenaline Fuelled Stunt Blending Milkshakes In A Unique Four-Stroke Fashion

The Brazilian Motocross Championship have launched an unexpected activation with Yamaha, in partnership with the agency AlmapBBDO.

On April 4th and 5th, the brand will tow to the event the “Off-Road Milkshake” — an unconventional, exciting milkshake bar where drinks are prepared live, not with blenders, but with motorcycles tearing up the track.

The setup is simple: the audience chooses a flavour, which is poured into a custom-designed container attached to Yamaha YZ250F and YZ450F models. From there, adrenaline-pumping stunts are performed by riders Renato Paz, Tatá Mello, and Wellington Garcia, mixing the ingredients at exhilarating speeds whilst flying around the dirt track. The result? Delicious milkshakes blended with pure excitement.

“At Yamaha Racing Brasil, our pillars are grit, strength, focus, fun, and fair play. We make it a priority for our riders — and the fans who support us — to enjoy riding, whether in competition or in their free time. This activation is a clear example of that,” explained Giovana do Vale, brand, marketing, and racing manager at Yamaha Motor do Brasil.

The unique initiative aims to create a one-of-a-kind interactive moment, connecting the audience directly with the power and thrill of the bikes on the event’s main track. To do this, the brand turned to the culinary world in a bold and playful way.

“Our insight came from a quirky observation about motocross: the more powerful the bikes and intense the stunts, the more the riders resemble human blenders. So, we decided to take that idea to the max, transforming the bikes’ extreme vibrations into a wildly interactive experience for the public,” said creatives Felipe Paganoti and Igor Pontes, from AlmapBBDO.

The first stage of the 2025 Brazilian Motocross Championship takes place in Ponta Grossa, Paraná, from April 4th to 6th. Organised by the Brazilian Motorcycling Confederation (CBM), in partnership with the Municipality of Ponta Grossa, the event is expected to bring together around 500 riders from 19 countries at the city’s Municipal Track, located in the Agricultural Centre. This year Ponta Grossa are expecting to unite an audience of approximately 45,000 people.

The “Off-Road Milkshake” activation was produced in partnership with the production company FISH.