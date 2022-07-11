“Bravo!” Tony Armstrong’s Impromptu Weatherman Performance Goes Viral

ABC’s Tony Armstrong has gone viral for quickly taking over as weatherman.

Live television sometimes doesn’t go to plan, and yesterday ABC’s breakfast programme found themselves missing their usual weather king, Nate Bryne. Host, Joe O’Brien threw to Bryne only to discover he wasn’t there.

Thankfully, Armstrong stepped in to fill in the time; yes for a few minutes of pure joy, Armstrong became the weatherman and it was a complete vibe.

He started strong by delivering the forecast in Melbourne, telling viewers to “get their washing done,” because there would be no rain. But quickly, it became clear he could not tell the viewers much else, and his time as a weatherman ended with him dancing off the set!

At some point, the weather map changed to Vancouver which created chaos.

It was a thoroughly charming and off-the-cuff moment and perhaps the most delightful part of the whole segment was watching Joe O’Brien laugh at Armstrong’s antics.

At the end of the segment, O’Brien said through laughs, “Tony Armstrong can do anything!”

Naturally, the moment has now gone viral, and Twitter has plenty to say.

 

Is there anything Armstrong can’t do?

