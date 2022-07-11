“Bravo!” Tony Armstrong’s Impromptu Weatherman Performance Goes Viral

ABC’s Tony Armstrong has gone viral for quickly taking over as weatherman.

Live television sometimes doesn’t go to plan, and yesterday ABC’s breakfast programme found themselves missing their usual weather king, Nate Bryne. Host, Joe O’Brien threw to Bryne only to discover he wasn’t there.

Thankfully, Armstrong stepped in to fill in the time; yes for a few minutes of pure joy, Armstrong became the weatherman and it was a complete vibe.

He started strong by delivering the forecast in Melbourne, telling viewers to “get their washing done,” because there would be no rain. But quickly, it became clear he could not tell the viewers much else, and his time as a weatherman ended with him dancing off the set!

At some point, the weather map changed to Vancouver which created chaos.

Just gotta go with it sometimes hey @JoeDoesNews pic.twitter.com/O9rR5Chmit — Tony Armstrong (@Tonaaayy_) July 11, 2022

It was a thoroughly charming and off-the-cuff moment and perhaps the most delightful part of the whole segment was watching Joe O’Brien laugh at Armstrong’s antics.

At the end of the segment, O’Brien said through laughs, “Tony Armstrong can do anything!”

Naturally, the moment has now gone viral, and Twitter has plenty to say.

Tony Armstrong saves the day!

Steps up for absent weatherman Nate Byrne -he improvises until the Auto-cue kicks in, then studio tries to throw him off with maps of Canada but undeterred, Tony finishes off with a dance & a click of his heels. Nicely done. Bravo! 😂😂👏👏 #ABCNews https://t.co/g7KGzJK8lc — Dimbiddy 🌊 🌈 🦮 🐴 (@dimbiddy) July 11, 2022

Saw this live this morning… hubby and I had a laugh❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏🫡 Sportsman, Presenter, TV show host, Sports journalist, Roving reporter, Logies winner and now…. WEATHERMAN!! 🤔Is there ANYTHING @Tonaaayy_ can't do??? ( @nordacious ) https://t.co/vk6qXT7mHP pic.twitter.com/Jm9FSkB361 — Monty is Fiennes (@FiennesIs) July 11, 2022

Tony Armstrong's impromptu move after ABC weatherman goes missing: That's hilarious lol! Where is weather man Nate Byrne?? — PGBEN (@PeterBe70335722) July 11, 2022

Is there anything Armstrong can’t do?