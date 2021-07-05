Boss Hunting Appoints Nick Kenyon As Editor

Boss Hunting Appoints Nick Kenyon As Editor
Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
SHARE
THIS



Nick Kenyon joins Luxity Media’s men’s lifestyle title Boss Hunting as Editor in the company’s new Melbourne office.

Kenyon joins after two years at the helm of Time+Tide’s editorial program, managing both commercial obligations and earned coverage, across their website, newsletter and social channels.

He joins the Boss Hunting team to lead content – alongside recently promoted news editor Garry Lu, food & travel specialist Chris Singh, and a suite of freelancers.

Prior to Time+Tide Kenyon worked with luxury watch retailer The Hour Glass in HR before covering global website news and comms, forming the foundation of his experience in the category.

Managing director, Jack Slade, said: “The watch category has grown to become a key focus for our business,  so it made sense to bring in Nick, who arrives not only as a respected specialist in the field but with valuable experience in creating and leveraging organic and branded content.”

Kenyon said:  It’s been a fantastic couple of years at Time+Tide, and I can’t wait to get my feet under the desk at Boss Hunting and bring a new voice and perspective to the editorial mix,”

Slade added, “Our business thrives on culture and relationships, and Nick’s appointment adds
significant value in both areas.”

Kenyon commenced his role on 5 July 2021.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Boss Hunting Jack Slade Nick Kenyon Time+Tide

Latest News

Meat & Livestock Australia Celebrates Lamb Legends Via The Precinct
  • Campaigns

Meat & Livestock Australia Celebrates Lamb Legends Via The Precinct

Meat & Livestock Australia encourages Aussies to ‘Share the Lamb’ in their latest content series titled ‘Lamb Legends’ via The Precinct. The 7-part series sees Aussie chefs cook a delicious lamb dish with an everyday legend to say thanks for their inspiring work. It comes after a tough few years for Aussies where droughts, bushfires, […]

News Corp Australia Boosts Digital Talent With Appointment Of Kristin Carlos
  • Marketing
  • Media

News Corp Australia Boosts Digital Talent With Appointment Of Kristin Carlos

News Corp Australia has appointed Kristin Carlos to head up its digital platform business including News Xtend which specialises in marketing solutions for small and medium enterprises. As managing director, commercial platform, she will report to chief financial officer Michael Ford who said Carlos would bring a solid track record of developing innovative client solutions […]

Coles Group And CulturalPulse Celebrate First Nations’ Coles Employees In New Campaign
  • Marketing

Coles Group And CulturalPulse Celebrate First Nations’ Coles Employees In New Campaign

Coles Group has launched a series of video stories in time for NAIDOC week, showcasing the life stories of some of their Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander employees. The series will form part of the group’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander plan and will highlight a range of career opportunities from across the business. The […]

Melbourne, Australia - December 7, 2014: Australia Post is the national supplier of postal services in Australia. This is the Australia Post sign hanging outside a street front store in Hawthorn, Melbourne, Australia.
  • Campaigns

Australia Post Debuts Space For Aboriginal Land Names On Parcels

Australis Post has chosen NAIDOC week to debut a new line of parcel packaging that have space for the traditional Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander names of places in Australia. According to ABC News, the new envelopes will feature a spot just above where you write down your address, where you can now include the traditional […]

Case IH Celebrate The Highs And Lows Of Farming In New Campaign Via Leo Burnett
  • Media

Case IH Celebrate The Highs And Lows Of Farming In New Campaign Via Leo Burnett

Case IH is celebrating the farming community with ‘It’s What We Do’, a brand platform, running across TV, social, digital and OOH. Created by Leo Burnett, the film examines the highs and lows of farming and its importance, not only to Australia, but the world. At the centre of this is a set of extraordinary […]

Theory Crew Makes Four New Hires, Expands Service Offering
  • Marketing

Theory Crew Makes Four New Hires, Expands Service Offering

Melbourne-based agency Theory Crew has announced the appointment of four newly created roles and a promotion to kick-off the new financial year. Eugene Loane has been appointed to the role of senior account director – digital. Loane joins Theory Crew from News Corp where he was network partnerships director working with lifestyle brands across key […]

Full Service Agency Ardent Communications Undergoes Significant Growth
  • Marketing

Full Service Agency Ardent Communications Undergoes Significant Growth

over the last six months Ardent Communications has doubled in size and staffing levels to service over 30 valued clients. It also boasts a range of expertise covering digital strategy, SEO, social, web development, email marketing, creative, data analysis and its newly appointed PR department. Ardent Communications has added three foundation clients to its PR […]

Next&Co Wins Two New ASX Listed Clients
  • Advertising

Next&Co Wins Two New ASX Listed Clients

Independent digital media agency Next&Co has added two new ASX listed clients to its growing portfolio: integrated allied health network Healthia and medicinal cannabis clinic Cannadoc.

Kate Digby Joins Acast As Group Sales Lead Australia And New Zealand
  • Media

Kate Digby Joins Acast As Group Sales Lead Australia And New Zealand

Acast — the global independent power source of podcasting — has announced the hire of Kate Digby as group sales lead, Australia and New Zealand. Digby joins Australia’s most comprehensive insights, strategy and sales unit solely dedicated to podcasting, and will be responsible for guiding the team and offering further insight to brands and agencies […]

Triple J Kicks Off NAIDOC Week Celebrations With A 2-Hour Blak Out Special
  • Media

Triple J Kicks Off NAIDOC Week Celebrations With A 2-Hour Blak Out Special

triple j kicked off NAIDOC week yesterday with a special two-hour edition of Triple j’s new First Nations show, Blak Out. Hosted by Yuin / Thunghutti man, and rapper, Nooky. Blak Out’s usual one-hour-long show was doubled up for a NAIDOC Week special, featuring nothing but Indigenous artists. The program featured a huge selection of […]

Different Launches Creative Incubator For Up-And-Coming PR Talent
  • Media

Different Launches Creative Incubator For Up-And-Coming PR Talent

PR and content agency, We Are Different, has launched a creative incubator for up-and-coming industry talent, designed to develop an advanced understanding of earned ideas and showcase the power of creative-led PR. Launching in July, the first-of-its-kind program will help offer PR professionals with one to three years experience the unique opportunity to fast-track their […]

South Aussie With Cosi Moves From Nine To Seven
  • Media

South Aussie With Cosi Moves From Nine To Seven

Beloved South Australian travel and lifestyle show South Aussie With Cosi has officially moved from Channel Nine to Channel Seven. General manager Seven Adelaide, Andy Kay, announced the signing of Andrew “Cosi” Costello, host and creator of South Aussie with Cosi. Kay said he was thrilled to welcome Costello – known as Cosi to his […]