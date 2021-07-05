Boss Hunting Appoints Nick Kenyon As Editor

Nick Kenyon joins Luxity Media’s men’s lifestyle title Boss Hunting as Editor in the company’s new Melbourne office.

Kenyon joins after two years at the helm of Time+Tide’s editorial program, managing both commercial obligations and earned coverage, across their website, newsletter and social channels.

He joins the Boss Hunting team to lead content – alongside recently promoted news editor Garry Lu, food & travel specialist Chris Singh, and a suite of freelancers.

Prior to Time+Tide Kenyon worked with luxury watch retailer The Hour Glass in HR before covering global website news and comms, forming the foundation of his experience in the category.

Managing director, Jack Slade, said: “The watch category has grown to become a key focus for our business, so it made sense to bring in Nick, who arrives not only as a respected specialist in the field but with valuable experience in creating and leveraging organic and branded content.”

Kenyon said: It’s been a fantastic couple of years at Time+Tide, and I can’t wait to get my feet under the desk at Boss Hunting and bring a new voice and perspective to the editorial mix,”

Slade added, “Our business thrives on culture and relationships, and Nick’s appointment adds

significant value in both areas.”

Kenyon commenced his role on 5 July 2021.