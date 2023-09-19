BOSS Announced As Presenting Partner For GQ’s Men Of The Year

News Prestige Network Publisher and Editorial Director Edwina McCann today announced luxury fashion brand BOSS returns as presenting partner for GQ Men of the Year 2023.

GQ Men of the Year 2023 in association with BOSS will be presented in December, recognising and celebrating extraordinary people who have achieved success and continually raise the bar in their chosen field.

The supporting partner line-up for the prestigious event includes BOSS Fragrance, Hennessy and Jaguar.

McCann said: “GQ Australia has built a reputation for recognising great talent, from established icons to discovering the stars of tomorrow. That’s what GQ Men of the Year is all about, honouring those who are defining the moment and shaping the future.

“We look forward to sharing the stories of the people who have excelled in their fields this year, and celebrating the individuals who are moving this country forward as role models for the next generation.”

A special GQ Men of the Year collector’s edition will be published in The Australian, Australia’s leading national news brand, as a gloss large format magazine following the event.

GQ Australia editor-in-chief Jake Millar said: “This year marks the 15th GQ Men of the Year awards in this country, and to celebrate we are bringing the event to Sydney’s Bondi Beach for the first time.

“This Australian landmark will host a mix of high-profile local and international names from across the arts, entertainment, fashion, sport, music and more; figures who have not only impressed us with everything they have achieved over the past 12 months, but inspired us, too.

“We’re really excited to be joined by our presenting partner BOSS for the second year in a row, as well as our supporting partners Hennessy, Jaguar and BOSS fragrance. We look forward to joining them as the sun sets over iconic Bondi, while we showcase the 2023 winners – and Australia itself – to the world.”

HUGO BOSS SVP global marketing and brand communications Nadia Kokni said: “HUGO BOSS is delighted to partner with GQ Australia for the GQ Men of the Year awards for the second consecutive year.

“This event, which will celebrate excellence across creative industries and the diversity of Australian talent, aligns seamlessly with the BOSS pillars of be your own boss, and bosses aren’t born, they are made. It will also undoubtedly be a visual masterpiece of this amazing country and as all of us at HUGO BOSS headquarters head towards winter, our envy at seeing the iconic Bondi beach as the backdrop for this year’s event will only heighten as the exciting plans for this truly unique occasion unfold.

“I am thrilled to see BOSS play a pivotal role in recognising and sharing the empowering stories of all of the award recipients and thank Edwina and Jake for their ongoing support in helping share our brand values to Australia and the world.”

GQ Men of the Year 2023 will see the awards handed out at Bondi Pavilion, where staging of the red carpet arrivals, awards ceremony and after party will be executed on a grand scale.