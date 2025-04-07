CampaignsNewsletter

Born & Pacifiq Communities Launch Campaign To Help Buyers Find Land — Minus The Property Clichés

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

Creative agency Born has partnered with property developer Pacifiq Communities, the developer of Riverstone Springs, to launch a new campaign that challenges the conventions of property marketing.

The campaign, simply titled “Designed for Real Life,” promotes the developer’s Riverstone Springs community in Riverbend, southwest Brisbane, but not in the way customers have come to expect from a property developer. Rejecting the stock-standard tropes of sun-drenched barbecues, flawless families, and over-polished promises, this campaign offers a more grounded, real take on what it actually means to buy land and build a home. The messages include “Bigger lots, because no one ever said they wished their lot was smaller” or “Designed by a family, not a focus group.”

“Every property development brochure and billboard looks exactly the same—happy families, endless sunshine, and staged barbecues. It’s become laughable. If a brand wants to be real, authenticity has to start with its marketing. That’s exactly what we’ve done here,” said Born’s creative director Jenny Lennon.

The campaign reflects the vision of Darwin and Michelle King, the family behind Pacifiq Communities, who have built their business on transparency, quality, and creating spaces that genuinely work for modern families.

“We’ve never wanted to sell a dream that doesn’t match reality,” said Darwin King. “What we care about is delivering something real. A real lifestyle. Real-sized blocks. Real benefits for real people. Born understood that from day one, and this campaign captures exactly who we are.”

The campaign rolls out this month across digital, cinema, outdoor, and print. It comes off the back of strong early momentum for Riverstone Springs, with Stages 1 to 3 selling fast, and almost sold out.

TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

