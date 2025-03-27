Born Nabs Sweet Brand Strategy & Refresh Work For Yo-Chi

Sydney-based indie creative agency Born has won a significant piece of work for frozen yoghurt purveyors Yo-Chi, B&T can reveal.

B&T’s Emerging Agency of the Year has been tasked with creating Yo-Chi’s brand story and strategy, to be followed with a brand refresh and update. The win emanated from its delightfully different cold emailing strategy.

Oliver Allis, Yo-Chi’s brand director told B&T: “We’re so excited to be working with Born. From the very first conversation, they truly listened and understood what we are about, and our vision. What they delivered exceeded our expectations and brought a new level of clarity and creativity to the Yo-Chi brand. We can’t wait to see what we create together next”.

David Coupland, Born’s co-founder and strategy boss, added: “We’ve been big fans (and incredibly regular customers) of Yo-Chi for a while now, and so to be helping them take their story into the next stage of their growth is a huge honour. It’s been amazing—and inspiring—to get to know Oliver Allis and his vision for the business. We’re stoked and incredibly excited about the impact this brand will have in the world.”

This win is the latest in a long line of victories for Born. Just this year, the Surry Hills agency has won Australian baby and toddler sleep brand Love to Dream as well as MaxiNutrition, Designer Eco Tiny Homes, CABN and Bridgit,