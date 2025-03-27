AdvertisingB&T ExclusiveNewsletter

Born Nabs Sweet Brand Strategy & Refresh Work For Yo-Chi

Tom Fogden
Tom Fogden
2 Min Read
David Coupland, Jenny Lennon, co-founders, Born.

Sydney-based indie creative agency Born has won a significant piece of work for frozen yoghurt purveyors Yo-Chi, B&T can reveal.

B&T’s Emerging Agency of the Year has been tasked with creating Yo-Chi’s brand story and strategy, to be followed with a brand refresh and update. The win emanated from its delightfully different cold emailing strategy.

Oliver Allis, Yo-Chi’s brand director told B&T: “We’re so excited to be working with Born. From the very first conversation, they truly listened and understood what we are about, and our vision. What they delivered exceeded our expectations and brought a new level of clarity and creativity to the Yo-Chi brand. We can’t wait to see what we create together next”.

David Coupland, Born’s co-founder and strategy boss, added: “We’ve been big fans (and incredibly regular customers) of Yo-Chi for a while now, and so to be helping them take their story into the next stage of their growth is a huge honour. It’s been amazing—and inspiring—to get to know Oliver Allis and his vision for the business. We’re stoked and incredibly excited about the impact this brand will have in the world.”

This win is the latest in a long line of victories for Born. Just this year, the Surry Hills agency has won Australian baby and toddler sleep brand Love to Dream as well as MaxiNutrition, Designer Eco Tiny Homes, CABN and Bridgit,

TAGGED: ,
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
Follow:
Tom is B&T's editor and covers everything that helps brands connect with customers and the agencies and brands behind the work. He'll also take any opportunity to grab a mic and get in front of the camera. Before joining B&T, Tom spent many long years in dreary London covering technology for Which? and Tech.co, the automotive industry for Auto Futures and occasionally moonlighting as a music journalist for Notion and Euphoria.

