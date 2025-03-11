“There’s A New Way To Scale An Agency & We’re Here To Prove It”: Born’s Radically Different View On Brands, Work & Agencies

Born growing number of clients, around half of whom are on retainers. It has found a particularly happy hunting ground, purely by chance, with challenger brands. Just this year, it picked up MaxiNutrition, Love-To-Dream, Designer Eco Tiny Homes, CABN and Bridgit. Its UI/UX work has also seen interest since launching in November, with two clients—incluing one sizeable auto brand—signed up.

“About 50-60 per cent of the clients we have, we’ve outreached and said we want to work with you because of X, Y, Z or we’ve resonated with that client and we have a story to tell, we want to help them tell a story or we think their story could be told better,” said Lennon.

“The rest have come to us and we find the interesting thing. We always say there’s no such thing as a boring business, just boring agencies. We’ll find the interest and fun whatever it is.

“Some of the clients we’ve got, I would have dreamed about working in previous agencies because they’re all doing something that means something or they’ve got interesting stories or points of view. We work with a lot of challenger brands, for example our work with Bare Funerals. We’re working with a property developer and they want to be a challenger developer,” Lennon added.

That initial non-stop hustle has subsided, however. Again, it’s tempting to think that the founders of small agencies need to be hard chargers, driving their teams in pressure cooker environments to produce against rapidly approaching deadlines.

At Born, all 12 of its staff—though some are freelance—are out the door by 5pm. It’s very rare to receive emails past 5.30pm. That’s something B&T’s seen with our own eyes. When we’ve previously stopped by, the office was quite by 5.15pm. Even when having a drink with Coupland over at the Trinity, a client called. He didn’t answer, despite our insistence that he should, saying they could talk in the morning. Turns out, in fact, that the call was nothing urgent.