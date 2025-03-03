‘Doing Something Differently Was The Right Call’: Why Akcelo Could Be Your Next Agency

“We were very conscious,” continued Di Veroli, “that we weren’t calling ourselves an agency from day one. We called ourselves an innovation company and a brand experience company. For us, it was about opening the aperture so that we could do more consultative work, more digital innovation and amazing creativity as well.”

“On a personal level, when we were building VML here, we were just known as a digital shop because, globally, it was that at the time,” said Hepburn.

“We’d gone from this one extreme of being incredibly digital to wanting to be seen as broad brush. Relevance was everything to us, so we needed to be able to appeal to the marketer of the future who knew that just digital, or just technology, or just CX, or just a TV ad, was not the future. It needs to be more rounded. For us, it’s about developing those C-level relationships to be that agency that can take a client into the future.

“The world went super-specialist and then as the different specialisms became expected—the minimum viable product that an agency can deliver—you couldn’t be those things any more. If you look at the marketing landscape now, most agencies fit into one of those buckets and very few can actually work across the whole customer journey. That’s what we want to build,” added Hepburn.

Of course, that isn’t to say that marketers can’t have their Akcelo experience à la carte. You can take a bit of experiential here, or a bit of digital there. Or in the case of McDonald’s, a lot of digital.