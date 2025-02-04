Born Wins Love To Dream Account & Launches First Campaign, ‘Sleep Like A Baby’ Featuring Adults In Baby Swaddle

Love to Dream, the Australian baby and toddler sleep brand, has unveiled its latest brand campaign “Sleep Like a Baby,” developed via creative agency Born.

The campaign launched in February across Meta, TikTok and Google before extending to retail and BVOD over the coming months.

The new creative platform is an execution of Love to Dream’s brand positioning “A better sleep for your baby means a better sleep for you” which expands its focus beyond babies, to acknowledge the connection between infant and parent sleep.

“When we started working with Love to Dream, we saw an opportunity to tell a bigger story. While the brand has always been about helping babies sleep better, we recognised that there’s a more profound truth: when your baby sleeps better, you sleep better. This campaign brings that connection to life in a way that’s playful, entertaining and original,” David Coupland, strategy director, Born said.

The creative execution features a series of visuals that reimagines adults in Love to Dream’s Swaddle Up – a patented ‘arms up’ design created by mum and Australian entrepreneur Hana-Lia Krawchuk in 2008.

“Love to Dream has always been about delivering better, safer and longer sleep to families. This campaign captures that mission perfectly, acknowledging that while our products are designed for babies, their impact benefits the whole family. When parents trust that their baby is sleeping safely and comfortably, they can finally get the rest they need, too. We’re thrilled to have partnered with Born who have found a bold and memorable way to authentically capture how customers already talk about our brand,” Love to Dream CEO Martin Matthews said.

“This campaign represents more than just a new creative direction – it’s an evolution of how we talk about sleep and underpins our ambition to become the #1 baby and children sleep brand in the world. We’re acknowledging that better sleep isn’t just about products; it’s about understanding the deep connection between parent and child wellbeing. When we help babies sleep better, we make everyday life easier for entire families,” Matthews added.

“What makes this campaign special is how it transforms Love to Dream’s well-known Swaddle Up™ into a compelling, and – slightly absurd – visual metaphor. By showing adults in these iconic swaddles, we’re not just creating attention-grabbing imagery – we’re making a statement about universal sleep needs and positioning Love to Dream as a brand that truly understands the complete family sleep journey,” Coupland added.

Credits:

Love to Dream:

Chief Executive Officer: Martin Matthews

Head of Brand and Communications: Shani Nayee

Global Retail Marketing Manager: Chloe Beary

Born:

Creative Director: Jenny Lennon

Design Director: Scott Wrightson

Strategy Director: David Coupland

Creative: Thea Hayes