Bonds, McDonalds, ANZ & More Come Together For “Unignorable Ad Break” Via Special, Glue Society & PHD
During last night’s Sunday Project, 10 of the country’s biggest brands came together in support of disability representation with the “Unignorable Adbreak”. Swapping out key scenes in their spots to include a person with disability to launch the Shift 20 Initiative.
The altered spots from ANZ, AAMI, Bonds, Kia, McDonald’s, Oral-B, nib, Pantene, Uber, and Weet-Bix ran in the lead-up to Sunday and culminated in a complete media roadblock during the prime time Sunday Project.
It was designed to make viewers take notice of the lack of disability representation in advertising and launch the Shift 20 Initiative to combat it. Tourism Australia, Virgin Australia and TikTok have also come on board as foundation partners.
The Shift 20 Initiative is led by the Dylan Alcott Foundation. Australians with disabilities make up almost 20 per cent of the population. Yet in advertising, they are only represented one per cent of the time.
Ryan Fitzgerald, executive creative director at Special, said “When we first started talking to Dylan about the issue, we knew this couldn’t simply be an awareness job. We needed to do something bold that made a statement, and more importantly, created real change with a long-lasting impact.
“Changing out something that has already been and including a person with disability is a simple yet powerful way to highlight that people with disability can easily fill the same roles as anyone else.”
“Whether it’s changing the iconic face of a brand, brand representatives or simply the characters in the stories we tell, our industry is in a powerful position to send a message to 20% of Australia that, up until now, has gone largely unseen to say ‘we see you’.
“Outside of the ‘Unignorable Adbreak’ the Shift 20 Initiative is a crucial part of ensuring long-lasting change in this space. The organisation is designed to set the standard for what disability representation looks like and give others the tools and resources to make an impact.”
The majority of the production re-shoots were led by Revolver, featuring both talent and crew with disabilities. There was also essential oversight from a variety of disability consultants and production partners such as Bus Stop Films to ensure the production environment was inclusive. This included consultancy on the casting process, production considerations for people with disabilities, disability riders, crew attachments and Auslan translators.
The Glue Society was a key creative partner in the early development of this campaign. Working closely with Special from the initial agency brief, the team formed a clever and restrained production approach that would allow brands incorporating talent with disabilities to have maximum effect, ensuring the work prompted focus and discussion on the issue.
Rumble Studios, working across a number of the revised TVCs, as well as the supplementary behind-the-scenes films, brought to life with their thoughtful music, composed by Guy Brown.
Lindsey Evans, partner at Special and board director at Advertising Council Australia, said “The support from the industry has been instrumental to launching this initiative. This is about sharing and educating the wider industry as to the massive commercial and cultural opportunity of having representation of the whole population. We hope more brands see this and want to get involved. We have learnt so much from Dylan, the talent and production partners. We can all do better together – as an industry, as consumers and as brands.”
PHD worked with all of the participating brand’s media agencies to coordinate the roadblock in the Sunday Project as well as securing further paid and earned media support for the initiative from media owners across Australia.
Simon Lawson, managing director at PHD Melbourne, said “The widespread support from the media owners across Australia has been incredible, quite simply, we’ve never seen collaboration at this scale, leading to a world-first media approach. It underscores the importance of this issue. It’s been a privilege to be involved in this initiative on behalf of PHD and OMG.”
The coalition of launch partners will lead the way in commitment to fair representation of people with disabilities within their ads and marketing communications, providing opportunities and opening doors for people with disabilities. Each brand has its own unique way of showing up in the space from product development, influencer strategies, accessibility innovations, community support and employment with further innovations to come off the back of the initiative.
Dylan Alcott AO, Founder of the Dylan Alcott Foundation commented; “One of the coolest things about working with the amazing brands who have joined the initiative is seeing them learn and grow from listening to the lived experience of people with disability. From previous conversations we’ve had with brands, we know that whilst they want to include people with disabilities in their ads, they are sometimes scared they’ll get it wrong – so they don’t. Getting it wrong is okay. It starts conversations, so you can get it right and can be more inclusive and accessible for everyone – including people with disabilities. The tides are turning and the time for brands to get involved is now.”
A dedicated website has been built to give brands access to best practice resources to create more accessible and inclusive communications. Brands can sign up and find out more about the Shift 20 Initiative at shift20.org and be part of the change.
The campaign is rolling out across TV, OOH, cinema, earned media, social and digital and has even driven product innovation ensuring that all assets created have been built to be truly accessible.
CREDITS:
CLIENT
Client: Dylan Alcott Foundation
Founder: Dylan Alcott OAM
General Manager: Georgie Saggers
Board Chair: Martin Alcott
FOUNDATION PARTNERS
AAMI
ANZ
Bonds
Kia
McDonald’s
nib
Oral-B
Pantene
Uber
Weet-Bix
TikTok
Tourism Australia
Virgin Australia
CREATIVE + PR AGENCY
Agency: Special Australia
Partner/CEO: Lindsey Evans
Partners/CCO: Julian Schreiber & Tom Martin
Partner/CSO: Bec Stambanis
Executive Creative Director: Ryan Fitzgerald
Creative Director/Creative: Adam Ferrie
Creative Director/Creative: Peter Cvetkovski
Copywriter: Shaun McFarlane
Art Director: Bella Plush
Managing Director, Melbourne: Sarah Raine
Managing Director, Special PR: Alex Bryant
Senior Business Director: Felicity Touzeau
Business Director: Priya Addams Williams
Business Director: Nick Darrigan
Creative Strategist: Kate Wilkinson
Head of Film & Content Production (Syd): Sevda Cemo
Head of Film & Content Production (Melb): Sophie Simmons
Lead Producer: Charlotte Wren
Head of Stills Production: Nick Lilley
Director, Digital: James Simmons
Digital Producer: Gigi Song
Head Of Design: Adam Shear
Designer: Sarah Ristevski
Designer: Maggie Webster
Finished Art: John Rivera
Comms Strategy Director: Georgia Thomas
FILM PRODUCTION
Production Company: Revolver
Directing Collective: The Glue Society
Director: Alice Cogin
Managing Director/Co-Owner: Michael Ritchie
Executive Producer/ Partner: Pip Smart
Executive Producer: Jasmin Helliar
Producer: Max Horn
Cinematographer: Dale Bremner
BTS CAST
Rae Pastuszak – nib
Nathan Borg – Bonds
Sara Shams – ANZ
Mia Adams – McDonald’s
Basketball NSW – Kia
Eva Kalpidis – Weet-Bix
Adam Bowes – Uber
Lara Nakhle – AAMI
BTS FILM PRODUCTION
Production Company: Revolver
Directing Collective: The Glue Society
Directors: Alice Cogin, Pete Baker & Jonathan Kneebone
DOP: Will Robertson & Matt Maule
Post Production: The Glue Society Studios
Editor: Luke Crethar
Colourist: Scott Stirling
DISABILITY x PRODUCTION CONSULTANTS + CREW ATTACHMENTS
Consultancy: Bus Stop Films
CEO: Tracey Corbin-Matchett OAM
COO: Dianna La Grassa
General Manager Bus Stop Employment: Sarah-Jane Johnson
CREW ATTACHMENTS
Director’s Assistant: Nathan Tsui
Lighting: Jack Small
BTS Attachment: Juddy Dodd
Directors Attachment: Conor Brannerly
HMU Attachment: Emily Skerri-Rickert
AUSLAN CONSULTANTS & INTERPRETERS
Deaf Consultant: Sue Jo Wright
Auslan Support Services: Sign Hear
Interpreter: Will Tapp
Interpreter: Samantha Rutherford
Interpreter: Joshua Ophel
STILLS PRODUCTION
Photographer: Josh Robenstone
Producer: The ARTL-NE / Amy Henderson
Digital Assistant: Alexander Cooke
Retouching: Visual Thing
TVC POST PRODUCTION
Post House: HECKLER
Editor: Andrew Holmes
Post Producer: Coralie Tapper
Colourist: Matt Fezz
Flame Operator: Julian Ford
Compositor: Drew Downes and Nitin Amin
TVC & BTS SOUND
Sound House: RUMBLE STUDIOS
Executive Producer: Michael Gie
Producer: Siena Mascheretti
Sound Engineers: Tone Aston & Cam Milne
BTS MUSIC
Composer: Guy Brown
Brand BTS
Post House: MANIMAL
CASTING
Casting Director: Natalie Jane Harvie, Citizen Jane Casting (Bonds, ANZ, Uber)
MEDIA AGENCIES
PHD Australia
Managing Director: Simon Lawson
Business Director: Joey Graham
Account Executive: Ben Williams
SEO: James Hanley
Programmatic: Jethro Pacquing & Riana Adams
Omnicom Media Group
Chief Executive Officer: Peter Horgan
Research & Insights
TRA
Please login with linkedin to commentDylan Alcott foundation
Latest News
oOh! Extends Aus Open Content Partnership With New Multi-Year Deal
oOh!media has signed an exclusive multi-year Out of Home deal with Tennis Australia to serve up all the action from the Australian Open. The extended content partnership to deliver live scores, fan moments and video highlights from one of the world’s four Grand Slams follows oOh!’s successful Australian Open launch in January this year. oOh!’s […]
Yes23 Launches Official Yes Ad Campaign Via Clems
Clemenger BBDO has launched “Yes Makes It Possible” – a campaign for the Yes vote after being appointed to the Yes23 account on 29 August after a highly competitive three-way pitch. Clemenger BBDO was asked to create clarity and take politics out of the equation in its brief from the campaign with a focus on […]
Pixability’s Poppy Hill On Why Indies Are So Important!
Independent agencies are becoming increasingly important to Australian adland and becoming increasingly well-recognised for the work that they do. Of course, B&T has had the independent category at our annual B&T Awards extravaganza. But, this year, the category feels particularly important for adland, with hotter competition than ever before. Ahead of the B&T Awards, we caught up […]
Get Ready For The MFA’s NGEN Halloween Extravaganza
The Media Federation of Australia’s NGEN Halloween party is turning 15 later this month and, with this year’s theme being the Op Shop Met Gala, it should be a night to remember. After a year of face-to-face workshops and webinars, NGEN Halloween is a chance for members to connect with their industry peers, forge new […]
DP World Unveils Hero Film In Conjunction With Its McLaren F1 Team Sponsorship
There are no greater F1 fans than the B&T team. But as most races are on at 1am, we're actually bigger sleep fans.
YouTube Brandcast 2023: Big On Bluster, Short On Substance
Here, B&T gets adland experts to cast their eye over last night's YouTube Brandcast event. See: them doing all our work.
Matilda’s Games Added To Anti-Siphoning List Following World Cup Fever
Thought gropey Spaniards were the biggest fallout from the recent women's soccer World Cup? Prove it's not true here.
TV Show & Movie Clichés Mercilessly Roasted In Whacky Spots For Streamer
Want to see your belly wobble & snot possibly shoot from your nasal canal? These riotous spots will deliver that & more.
M&C Saatchi Half-Year Profits Plummet
If there was a canary in adland's coal mine, these M&C numbers would highlight a very large veterinarian's bill.
Thursday TV Ratings: 10’s Gogglebox The Big Winner, As Rivals Go Footy-Free
As the footy season winds down, men all over Australia increasingly worried they'll have nothing to talk about.
Industry Legends Share Day Of Honour
Something nice to share on a Friday, Sunita Gloster has collected her Order of Australia medal for her services to the media and marketing industries and for her continued and admirable work on gender equality. Her father, John D’Souza was with her to collect the award, himself a recipient of an OAM (Medal of the […]
What Most Media Salespeople Know But Fail To Use To Their Advantage
It's the latest extract from adland guru David Fish's new book. Anymore extracts & you won't need buy said latest book.
Uber Eats Launches New “Get Almost, Almost Anything” Campaign Iteration, Via Special
B&T is all ears with anything that includes "Special" & "Uber Eats". Equally attentive with "there's a tab at the bar".
Tourism Australia Releases Request for Tender for Creative and Digital Services
Tourism Australia opens tender for creative and digital services. Lara Bingle, Paul Hogan waiting by the phone.
oOh!media Scoops Inaugural IMAA Media Partner Of The Year Award
In top news for the trophy making industry, the inaugural IMAA Media Partner Of The Year Awards have been announced.
Arnott’s Launches New Snack Right Range Via Saatchi & Saatchi
Arnott’s unveils healthy biscuit alternative. Meanwhile, Tim Tam CMO quotes Star Wars with, "No, I am your father!"
Indie Agency HERO Heads To Croatia For New Work For Sirena Tuna
Surely the greatest penance of being overweight is the sheer torture offered by canned tuna.
YouTube Talks Up Its TV-Like Results At Brandcast
B&T a lucky attendee at last night's YouTube Brandcast event. Some 24 arancinis and only two broken wine glasses.
A Customer Loyalty Test In The Face Of Energy Price Hikes
Energy rate hikes aren't just a pain in the arse, but they're a valuable lesson for marketers, too. As you'll read here.
The Works’ Douglas Nicol: You Need To Understand AI’s Dirty Little Secret – It Hallucinates
Douglas Nicol has undoubtedly one of the largest brains in adland. That's not to infer it makes wearing hats difficult.
Madonna’s Banned Pepsi Ad That Infuriated The Vatican Finally Airs After 34 Years!
Are you constantly telling your younger colleagues that "music was better in my day"? Really sink the boot in with this.
Want Something Done? Ask The Best Of The Best Project Managers, Presented By Finecast, Part Of GroupM Nexus
Are you loving B&T's Best Of The Best series? Or would you prefer to see more focus on mediocrity & work shirking?
News Corp Unveils Food Trends Report As Cost Of Living Bites Budgets
News Corp's food trends report is here and B&T's own budget buster 'noodles ala frankfurter' not mentioned anywhere.
DDB Sydney & Macca’s Reminds Footy Fans It’s The Fare Of Choice For The Finals
Footy team not make the finals again this year? On the upside you won't have to sit through this McDonald's commercial.
Eleven PR & Kellogg’s Partners With TikToker Nonna Fina To Fight Food Waste Problem
Kellogg's joins the all-important food wastage fight. Seemingly less concerned by the excess sugar fight.
Magnite Unites With Scope3 For Sustainable Omnichannel Advertising
Fear your omnichannel advertising is not meeting your zero emissions targets? Feel better about yourself with this.
Wednesday TV Ratings: MKR Puts A Tasty 100K On The Block
Gluttony continues to trounce home renovation, as Manu and crew increase lead over Scotty's tradies.
Adobe Sends Gen AI Tool Firefly Mainstream, Promises IP Indemnity
With all this generative AI news B&T's been running of late, you'd think we'd actually start to understand it.
Josh Faulks Tells B&T TV, “AANA Needs To Be Bigger, Stronger, Louder!”
AANA chief narrowly avoids plagiarising the Olympic's 'Faster, Higher, Stronger' motto in B&T TV rallying cry.
EssenceMediacom’s CEO Pippa Berlocher: “I Would Not Be The Right CEO For An Agency That Was Done & Dusted”
B&T's chatting with EssenceMediacom’s delightful Pippa Berlocher. Not to infer she can't be ruthless when needs be.
Howatson+Company Nabs CHEP’s Andrew Drougas For Melbourne MD Role
CHEP continuing to prove fertile hunting ground for Howatson+Company's 'position vacant' postings.
Anthony Freedman Launches New Holding Company, Common Interest
Adland sage Anthony Freedman unveils latest venture. Thinking knock-off Basquiat or a Picasso for reception wall.
CHEP Unveils First Work For Wesfarmers’ OnePass
CHEP brings in the penguins for new OnePass work. As in the CGI ones, not the villain from Batman.
Spinach Creates ‘Swan Dive In’ Campaign For Black Swan Dips Following Tasty Pitch Win
From B&T's personal experience, the dips & crackers require the least amount of effort when asked to bring something.
IMAA Announces ‘Female Leaders Of Tomorrow’ Mentees In Sydney & Melbourne
For clarification, mentees is a person who is mentored, NOT a chewable mint-flavoured lollie as first reported on B&T.
Social Hype Vs Marketing Strategy: What Drives Campaign Success?
Upali Dasgupta, marketing director APAC at Meltwater, reflects on whether social hype can drive true campaign success on its own. That’s right, folks, we’re still talking Barbie and Oppenheimer. Barbie has been a spectacular success, making history as the first billion-dollar box office hit for a female director. Warner Bros has dubbed it “Barbillion”, with the ticket […]