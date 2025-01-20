BONDS Delivers A ‘Chafeless Utopia’ To Aussie Blokes In New Campaign Via Special

BONDS has brought a chafeless utopia to life in its new campaign ‘Goodbye Friction’ via Special.

The ‘Goodbye Friction’ campaign features the underwear brand’s latest ‘Chafe Off undies’ and is brought to life across Online Video, Social, OOH and POS. Four TVC’s are featured as part of the campaign.

“From all caps emails to gnarly carpark interactions, band breakups to the global political climate, friction really does have a lot to answer for. There’s plenty that can be soothed by simply donning a pair of BONDS Chafe Off undies, we’re looking forward to seeing what else the BONDS brand can take from punchy to positive,” Ryan Fitzgerald, executive creative director at Special said.

“We hear from men every day that chafing is their #1 pain point when it comes to undies. BONDS Chafe Off is revolutionising the game by stopping friction in its tracks. Through our cheeky BONDS humour, we hope to share the friction-free joy to Aussie men all around the country,” BONDS marketing manager, Liz Coburn added.

