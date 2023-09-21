Bolster Group Appoints Ex-LiSTNR Ad Tech Pro, Jonathan Mandel

Bolster Group has appointed ad tech specialist Jonathan Mandel as its newly established head of media – a role that will see the seasoned digital media professional lead a team of 10 media specialists to significantly expand the group’s digital solutions and ad-tech capabilities.

Mandel brings more than 15 years of experience to the role – charting career beginnings as a client-side digital strategy specialist to more recent leadership roles in sales and operations. He comes to the role after a recent term as head of digital Ad Product & Operations at LiSTNR (SCA), where he successfully led a large team through the digital transformation from broadcast to digital audio. “We are super excited to welcome Jono to the team,” said Bolster Group CEO James Clarke.

“The media landscape continues to transform at speed, and Jono brings the kind of experience, agility and innovative thinking that will play an integral part in shaping Bolster Group’s enhanced media offering for entertainment clients and culture brands – now and into the future.”

A member of The Interactive Advertising Bureau’s Audio Council, Mandel is active in the wider digital/programmatic community, and is a regular speaker at industry events, including AdNews Live, Programmatic Summit and IAB. “I am thrilled to be joining Bolster Group, particularly during this exciting period of growth,” said Mandel.

“The opportunity to combine my skills in ad tech, strategy and media with such an unparalleled entertainment and culture-focused client list felt like a very natural move.”

The appointment comes after the recent merger of Bolster with PR agency Common State, sponsorship specialist Aeroplane Agency, and Indigenous-owned creative collective Going North – to create the newly formed Bolster Group.

Mandel will also join the Bolster Group Leadership Team alongside Clarke and managing partner Luke McKinnon, Emma Costello (GM, Common State), Giulia Ballerini (head of client service, Bolster Group), Darren Levin (head of creative and strategy, Bolster Group), Jack Ryan (agency lead, Going North), and Abby McNish (agency lead, Aeroplane).

Headquartered in Melbourne, Bolster Group employs over 60 specialists across Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Darwin, with clients spanning Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Indonesia and the United States.