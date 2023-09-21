Bolster Group Appoints Ex-LiSTNR Ad Tech Pro, Jonathan Mandel
Bolster Group has appointed ad tech specialist Jonathan Mandel as its newly established head of media – a role that will see the seasoned digital media professional lead a team of 10 media specialists to significantly expand the group’s digital solutions and ad-tech capabilities.
Mandel brings more than 15 years of experience to the role – charting career beginnings as a client-side digital strategy specialist to more recent leadership roles in sales and operations. He comes to the role after a recent term as head of digital Ad Product & Operations at LiSTNR (SCA), where he successfully led a large team through the digital transformation from broadcast to digital audio. “We are super excited to welcome Jono to the team,” said Bolster Group CEO James Clarke.
“The media landscape continues to transform at speed, and Jono brings the kind of experience, agility and innovative thinking that will play an integral part in shaping Bolster Group’s enhanced media offering for entertainment clients and culture brands – now and into the future.”
A member of The Interactive Advertising Bureau’s Audio Council, Mandel is active in the wider digital/programmatic community, and is a regular speaker at industry events, including AdNews Live, Programmatic Summit and IAB. “I am thrilled to be joining Bolster Group, particularly during this exciting period of growth,” said Mandel.
“The opportunity to combine my skills in ad tech, strategy and media with such an unparalleled entertainment and culture-focused client list felt like a very natural move.”
The appointment comes after the recent merger of Bolster with PR agency Common State, sponsorship specialist Aeroplane Agency, and Indigenous-owned creative collective Going North – to create the newly formed Bolster Group.
Mandel will also join the Bolster Group Leadership Team alongside Clarke and managing partner Luke McKinnon, Emma Costello (GM, Common State), Giulia Ballerini (head of client service, Bolster Group), Darren Levin (head of creative and strategy, Bolster Group), Jack Ryan (agency lead, Going North), and Abby McNish (agency lead, Aeroplane).
Headquartered in Melbourne, Bolster Group employs over 60 specialists across Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Darwin, with clients spanning Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Indonesia and the United States.
Please login with linkedin to comment
Latest News
AANA Comes On Board As A Supporting Partner Of The CMO Powerlist Presented By Are Media
B&T's hunt for Australia's top CMOs continues apace! And that's despite our love of the ones who monumentally f@cked-up.
Innovation-Focused Companies Create Strongest Brand Perceptions, According To The 2023 Futurebrand Index
Forward-thinking companies that prioritise technological innovation around products and services essential to people’s lives reigned supreme in the 2023 FutureBrand Index unveiled today. The data suggests that the future of brands hinges on their ability to avoid the ‘Purpose Void’ – a place where an ever more informed and enquiring public relegates organisations which fail […]
B&T Awards The Work: The B&T Award For Diversity Finalists Laid Bare
B&T is showcasing award entries for diversity. Surprisingly nothing from One Nation submitted.
Wednesday TV Ratings: 10’s Prayers Answered With Thank God You’re Here
How does B&T attend Wednesday night pub trivia AND still deliver the evening's TV numbers? Unravel all the lies here.
Jonathan Reeve: Woolworths’ Member-Only Pricing Shakes Up The Loyalty Landscape
Woolworths recently announced the launch of member-only pricing, giving customers another option to spend less — not more — on their shops. This strategic shift mirrors a global trend, with more retailers amplifying value for members in a loyalty program amid soaring inflation and cost-of-living crises. Woolworths Supermarkets and Metro stores introduced in-store, member-only pricing […]
Attitude Signs Exclusive Deal With Teads
Teads, the global media platform, has today signed a partnership deal with leading LGBTQ+ lifestyle publisher Attitude. As a leading supplier to the world’s most premium publishers and content creators, Teads’ exclusive partnership with Attitude expands on the platform’s focus rooted in providing high quality media with access to diverse and direct inventory. Ensuring brands […]
Australian Eggs Launches Fun New Campaign Via Connecting Plots
Why, with any egg ad, is there an immediate assumption that they're chicken? And B&T doesn't speak on behalf of emus.
“A Collective Hallelujah”: Jen Davidson’s Tumbleturn Brings Accountability & Security To Pitching
Tumbleturn, the pitch consultancy run by Jen Davidson, is on a mission to make pitching safer, more secure and more rigorous by introducing Virtual Data Rooms (VDR), a tech borrowed from corporate mergers and acquisitions and large infrastructure projects. “It’s a little dry and probably not the sexy side of pitching,” she admitted to B&T. “But […]
The Kraken Rum Hosted Dark Comedy Night Headlined By Nazeem Hussain, Becky Lucas And Luke Heggie
Three of Australia’s most renowned comedians took audiences on a daring journey into the depths of dark humour last week, at a dark comedy night hosted by The Kraken and Mango Sydney. The Kraken Presents: The Darkest Show saw Nazeem Hussain (featured image), Becky Lucas and Luke Heggie take the stage to highlight the power […]
Pollinate Study: “You’re The Voice” Yes Ad Campaign Hitting The Wrong Notes
Daryl Braithwaite immediately declares 'The Horses' is available as Farnham's 'The Voice' fails to excite YES campaign.
oOh! Extends National Large Format Digital Network Across Eastern States
oOh!media today announced the launch of seven new large format digital billboards across the Eastern seaboard, all of which are now live, further solidifying oOh!’s leadership in large format digital across Australia. As oOh! leads the Out of Home industry to a digital first future, the seven sites in Sydney, Melbourne and Greater Brisbane allow […]
Samsung TV Plus FAST Surpasses 100 Channels In Australia
Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service, has surpassed 100 channels in Australia; a three-fold channel increase following its launch in late 2020. Monthly active viewing time soared 104 per cent across millions of Samsung Smart TVs over the last 12 months. The rapid growth of FAST in the last year alone […]
Eclipse AI Launches Self-Serve Customer Analysis Platform
Eclipse AI, an Australian-based generative AI platform, has introduced a new self-serve AI tool which is set to revolutionise the way businesses approach customer feedback analysis. The Melbourne-headquartered platform, founded by Saad Irfani, Bill Bates, Munib Tahir and Sarah Peacockis committed to democratising access to data-driven decision-making and helping SMEs (small and medium enterprises) access […]
McCain Relaunches Rustica Pizza Via Cummins&Partners
Simply can not be f@cking arsed? Then frozen pizza has your name writ large all over the box.
Authentic Green Action Or More Corporate Spin? A Climate Expert Reviews Apple’s Latest Ad
B&T has enlisted an actual climate expert to review Apple's new climate ad. And, look, it's rare we're that impartial.
Am I OK?
In this guest post, Chloe Hooper (lead image) from BareFeat shines a light on agency mental health and says as much as the R U OK? initiative is important, so is asking yourself the question ‘AM I OK?’ Last week, the country spent the day asking, ‘R U OK?’ Personal stories were shared, money was […]
VMLY&R Wins Worksafe, Partnering To Deter Work-Related Violence
VMLY&R has today announced a three-year partnership with WorkSafe, Victoria’s trusted workplace health and safety authority. Following a competitive pitch, VMLY&R was awarded the crucial task of reducing work-related violence in Victoria through an integrated campaign platform that will roll out over several years. Jake Barrow, group executive creative director at VMLY&R said: “We’re proud […]
WPP Launches ‘Screaming Creativity’ Podcast Series Hosted By Rob Reilly
News of yet another bloody podcast can be exasperating, however, this one admittedly does sound a good 'un.
Australian Fintech Zeller Launches ‘Rathdowne Village’ Community Campaign
Admittedly the word "fintech" in any headline can create a bit of a downer, but not here, dear readers.
QMS Breaks New Ground With Ausbreaking Partnership
Admittedly, B&T was unaware that breakdancing was still a thing. Even more surprised it's at next year's Olympics!
Hawke’s Brewing Co. Expands Brand Footprint With ACM
Hawke’s Brewing Co. expands brand footprint. Still getting pushback from Young Liberals & the No vote campaign.
Tuesday TV Ratings: Albo Cops An F-Bomb Live To Air, But PM’s Appearance Fails To Lift 10’s Cheap Seats
As much as we love Albo on the Cheap Seats, we'd prefer him play a Mr Big drug lord on NCIS: Sydney.
B&T TV: How To Become A People-First Business With Publicis Groupe
Publicis' Pauly Grant & Jessica Farrell star in new instalment of B&T TV. Alas, no rendition of Tay Tay's Shake It Off.
Why Going Off-Script Can Lead To Marketing Gold
This columnist says a lot of great creative comes from sheer spontaneity. As does a lot of shit creativity.
“Greatest Moment In TV History!” Karl Floored After Kid Delivers Very Un-PC Joke About Vegans
B&T warns this contains a ribald gag about vegans. We don't want anyone spitting their nut meat in the wrong direction.
Industry Rallies Around Former EssenceMediaCom CEO Pat Crowley & His Family With GoFundMe Page
There's rotten luck and then there's this very rotten luck. Improve things instantly with a GoFundMe donation.
TikTok “Represents The Next Creative Renaissance” As It Goes Big On Creators
B&T a lucky attendee at yesterday's TikTok #ForYou Summit. Disappointingly, didn't get followed home by a white van.
Inspirational Aussie Women Raise Their Voices Ahead of International Day Of The Girl
World Vision Australia has joined forces with an inspiring collective of Australian females to ignite a new campaign ahead of International Day of the Girl on October 11. The integrated campaign, called 1,000 Voices for 1,000 Girls is in response to an alarming surge in global child marriage and violence rates, and sees celebrities raising […]
Sydney Agency Engaging.io Appoints US Lead To Drive Growth
Following its US launch, Sydney independent Engaging.io has appointed Melissa Erickson to lead the growing North American business. Engaging is a multi award winning CRM integration agency, Elite HubSpot partner and number one partner for advanced Hubspot CRM implementation globally. The Sydney headquartered agency is also one of a handful of Hubspot partners worldwide to […]
Pitch Your Session For Cannes In Cairns!
Have you got what it takes to be up on stage at Cannes in Cairns next year? Well, you’re in luck. This is your chance to pitch us your session! Cannes in Cairns is the ultimate creative retreat for the media and advertising industry. We bring together the most innovative and daring minds in the […]
Last Year’s Festival-Goers Spill The Beans On Cannes In Cairns!
Sure, B&T could sit here and tell you Cannes in Cairns was great and that it’s the best place to croc out until we’re blue in the face. But where’s the fun — or indeed, trust — in that? Instead, we thought we’d let you hear from festival-goers themselves from last year. And we haven’t […]
Cannes In Cairns Is Back! Check Out This Year’s Hype Reel & Re-Live The Vibe!
In just two short years, Cannes in Cairns has gained a reputation as the pre-eminent industry event in Australia’s adland. And it’s back, bigger and better for 2024. If you’ve not attended thus far, we’re sure you’ve heard of someone who has and we’re more than happy to stand by their platitudes. This year’s event […]
Pinterest Is Proudly Presenting Cannes In Cairns 2024!!
Pinterest is incredibly proud to be back for the third time as B&T’s principal sponsor for Cannes in Cairns. We love being in sunny Cairns, connecting with the industry and having the opportunity to drive comprehension about what Pinterest stands for and the unique benefits of advertising with us. Reflecting on our highlights from 2023’s […]
Bobbi Mahlab AM Joins Women In Media Board Of Directors
Why does B&T feel there's been little chat about Jarome Luai’s shoulder injury at recent Women In Media Board meetings.
BOSS Announced As Presenting Partner For GQ’s Men Of The Year
GQ's Men Of The Year set for December with Russell Brand, Eddie Jones and Alan Joyce all crossed off the guest list.
“Compliance Takes Too Long & We’re Perpetually At Odds!” Financial Marketers Share Their Woes In New Study
Work in financial marketing? Then this is a must-read. A little bit of a confusing read, but a must-read nonetheless.