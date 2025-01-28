BMF Retains Tourism Tasmania Creative Account

Tourism Tasmania has announced it has appointed BMF Australia as lead creative agency following a competitive tender process.

BMF will continue to work on the creative strategy and execution for Tasmania’s destination brand, as led by the state tourism organisation.

The appointment builds on a successful partnership and will see the continuation of Tourism Tasmania’s long-term brand platform Come Down For Air and winter campaign Off Season.

“We were incredibly impressed by the caliber of talent, amount of effort and professionalism among all applicants, demonstrating a strong and competitive creative industry in Australia,” said Sarah Clark, CEO Tourism Tasmania.

“BMF showed an exceptional ability to align with our vision to connect people culturally and emotionally with Tasmania. We are excited to continue to work together in setting Tasmania apart from other destinations”.

BMF CEO Stephen McArdle said the agency is thrilled to continue their partnership with Tourism Tasmania.

“It is a privilege to work with a client that shares our commitment to creativity, and we’re excited to build on the incredible success we’ve already achieved together. We can’t wait to create more work that highlights the distinctiveness and beauty of Tasmania.”

Over the past five years, Tourism Tasmania’s brand platform Come Down For Air and winter campaign The Off Season has garnered significant recognition.

