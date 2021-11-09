BMF Boosts Planning Team With Three New Hires

BMF has strengthened its planning department welcoming three new hires: Anna Bollinger as head of planning, Jessica Sutanto as senior strategic planner and Benjamin Yap as junior planner.

Known as ‘Anna the Planner’, Bollinger has over 14 years of experience in the advertising industry as an integrated, brand-driven, strategic planner. She started her career at BMF as a grad, then moved on to DDB and then The Special Group.

Bollinger has a diverse client portfolio with broad experience in QSR, FMCG, service and retail industries. She’s worked across iconic brands such as: McDonald’s, Mondelez, Qantas, CBA, KPMG and Uber Eats Asia Pac. Her success spans many award shows, including: the APG Planning Idol for top planner in Australia under 30, Cannes, Spikes, D&AD and Effies.

Bollinger said: “I was fortunate to start my career at BMF and so rejoining the team feels like coming home. What’s more, it’s my joy to be invited to work on ALDI: one of the most pioneering and entertaining brands.”

Jessica Sutanto joins BMF as a senior strategic planner. She began her career in account management in customer and data agency, TRACK. And after realising strategy was her passion, she moved over to DDB where she worked on large accounts including Westpac and McDonald’s and dabbled in Netflix, Neutrogena, Carefree and Pharma. Sutanto’s work has been recognised at APG/AWARD and the Australian Effie Awards.

Lastly, Benjamin Yap has worked in multiple social content roles at Red Engine, Ogilvy PR and most recently at BMF’s sister agency, Orchard. With over five years of experience in delivering social campaigns for the likes of consumer and healthcare brands, Yap has worked with clients such as: PepsiCo, Carnival Cruise Lines, Microsoft, Schwarzkopf, Obela, GSK, Zoetis and Biogen.

Christina Aventi, chief strategy officer at BMF said, “we feel lucky to have three stellar planners and human beings stomping the floor at Pyrmont. Ben is a beautiful soul and a modern-day planner whose background will teach us a thing or two. Jess is a liquorice all-sort of a planner, equally comfortable in the lofty heights of brand and deep in the nitty gritty of connections planning.”

“I will likely be reporting to her one day. And Anna, well, what can I say? When I asked people for reccos for the best head senior planner around, her name ALWAYS came up. Time and time again. We have asked her several times to come back. Thankfully she ran out of no’s and said yes this time. She is whip smart and deeply empathetic. Gosh we are lucky to welcome all three. And now the department feels whole again.”

Featured Image, L-R: Jess Sutano, Anna Bollinger, Ben Yap