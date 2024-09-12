Blooms The Chemist Launches Campaign Focusing On ‘The Humble Pharmacy Bag’ Via Hardhat

Hardhat has launched a second campaign for Blooms The Chemist. The fully integrated campaign features a focal point in the form of the humble pharmacy bag.

The campaign is centred on a simple promise: “This bag holds a lot more than you’d think”.

“At Blooms The Chemist, we pride ourselves on going above and beyond simple transactional relationships with our customers. This campaign showcases our expertise in care and the seemingly small yet meaningful impact we make in their lives,” said Yvette Costi, chief marketing officer at Blooms The Chemist.

“This was a great exercise in reduction for us. Getting down to a singular representation of what the brand stands for, and remaining true to the experience that everyone has when they go to Blooms The Chemist,” said Jonathan Heath, creative director at Hardhat.

“But from one simple asset, we’re able to go in so many directions. As a mixture of the literal and the evocative, we’re really excited to see how much more we can pull out of this bag. Plus, you should see one floating in the wind – it’s the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen”.

Credits:

Agency: Hardhat

Production company: Wildebeest

Sound mix: Production Alley

Director: Jarred Osborn

Stills photography: Chillary