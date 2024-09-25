Blooms The Chemist Drives Successful Annual Charity Golf Day

For the seventh consecutive year, Blooms The Chemist has ‘teed up’ its annual Charity Golf Day at the Strathfield Golf Course to help raise funds for Make-A-Wish Australia.

The Charity Golf Day brought together more than 125 sponsors, ambassadors and Make-A-Wish representatives on Friday August 30, raising more than $60,000 on the day for critically ill children.

“As a network of Pharmacists who are passionate about giving back to the community, we deeply value our longstanding partnership with Make-Wish Australia and the positive impact that we contribute to helping grant the wishes of sick children,” said Blooms The Chemist CEO Emmanuel Vavoulas.

“The Charity Golf Day is amongst many fundraising activities, including bake sales, sausage sizzles and raffles, held by the Blooms The Chemist Support Office and network of more than a hundred community pharmacies to help raise funds for this important cause.

“We look forward to the Charity Golf Day every year. The event is a fantastic way to support such a special cause in our hearts, while also getting outside onto the course with our fellow sponsors, partners and Make-A-Wish ambassadors,” continued Vavoulas.

Make-A-Wish Australia emphasised how the Charity Golf Day is just one example of Blooms The Chemist’s ongoing dedication towards the cause.

Make-A-Wish Australia CEO Sally Bateman added: “As an organisation that relies entirely on the support of the community, we are incredibly grateful for the ongoing generosity of the Blooms The Chemist network and their belief in the power of a wish.

“With over 900 kids currently on their wish journey, vital funds raised during the Golf Day will go towards making more wishes possible, bringing hope and joy to sick kids and their families around the country.”

Make-A-Wish Ambassador and former Wish Kid, Michael Ponticello was a guest speaker at the Golf Day. Michael highlighted the significance that Make-A-Wish Australia had in his own journey when his wish, to meet tennis icon Roger Federer, came true in 2016.

Michael shared: “The Golf Day was absolutely brilliant, from the organisation of the event to the generosity of guests. It was a thrill for me to talk about my wish again. Make-A-Wish is a foundation that means so much to my family and I.”

Now working as a 2GB producer and freelance sports commentator, he is proud to be able to return the favour to Make-A-Wish Australia and help other sick children on their Wish Journey.

Recently, the Blooms The Chemist network and wider community also celebrated hitting a major donation milestone of over $2 million to Make-A-Wish Australia, to help make a meaningful difference in the lives of sick children across Australia.

Blooms The Chemist Charity Golf Day 2024 was made possible with the help of major sponsors, Symbion and Vidacorp and 542 other partners, including the following corporate sponsors: Aretex, Arrotex, Apex Signage, Bellrock Advisory, Eventuate, Haleon, INova Pharmaceuticals, Kaimera, Liberty Specialty Markets, Pharmacare, Reckitts, Ryder Shop and Office Fittings, SimpsonFreed, Stirling Fildes, Swisse and TFCO.