Blobfish International Pinches Ex-Yahoo7 & Nine Executive Whitney Bettanin As New Sales Director

Blobfish International, activation and sampling network, has announced the appointment of former Nine and Yahoo7 executive, Whitney Bettanin, to the newly created sales director position.

In her new role, Bettanin will be responsible for leading sales across the Blobfish International Australia business, while enhancing client opportunities within the organisation. She will be based in Melbourne and report to Blobfish International director, Nicolas Cann.

Bettanin comes to Blobfish with almost 15 years of media sales and leadership experience. Most recently, she spent seven years at Nine as group business director. Before this, she held senior roles at Yahoo7, managing client relationships and the business’ broader marketing team.

“Whitney comes to Blobfish with a wealth of industry and sales experience. She is known for being a trusted advisor to both her clients and team, with a track record for growing and nurturing relationships. She has established a strong network in the Melbourne market, which will be significant as we continue to grow our Australian client base in 2025. To be able to attract someone of Whitney’s calibre and expertise is a direct reflection of the strength of the Blobfish offering and the result-driven culture within our team,” Blobfish International director Nicolas Cann said.

“I’m excited to be joining Blobfish at a critical time for the organisation, as it continues to rapidly scale its Australian business. The Blobfish team are well-known for their creativity, their innovation and their commitment to results – and as someone who thrives in going above and beyond for clients, this new role is a great fit. I’m looking forward to leading the Blobfish team and continuing to create best-in-market strategies for our partners,” Bettanin added.

The appointment is effective immediately.