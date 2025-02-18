AdvertisingNewsletter

Blobfish International Pinches Ex-Yahoo7 & Nine Executive Whitney Bettanin As New Sales Director

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Whitney Bettanin, Blobfish International sales director.
Whitney Bettanin, Blobfish International sales director.

Blobfish International, activation and sampling network, has announced the appointment of former Nine and Yahoo7 executive, Whitney Bettanin, to the newly created sales director position.

In her new role, Bettanin will be responsible for leading sales across the Blobfish International Australia business, while enhancing client opportunities within the organisation. She will be based in Melbourne and report to Blobfish International director, Nicolas Cann.

Bettanin comes to Blobfish with almost 15 years of media sales and leadership experience. Most recently, she spent seven years at Nine as group business director. Before this, she held senior roles at Yahoo7, managing client relationships and the business’ broader marketing team.

“Whitney comes to Blobfish with a wealth of industry and sales experience. She is known for being a trusted advisor to both her clients and team, with a track record for growing and nurturing relationships. She has established a strong network in the Melbourne market, which will be significant as we continue to grow our Australian client base in 2025. To be able to attract someone of Whitney’s calibre and expertise is a direct reflection of the strength of the Blobfish offering and the result-driven culture within our team,” Blobfish International director Nicolas Cann said.

“I’m excited to be joining Blobfish at a critical time for the organisation, as it continues to rapidly scale its Australian business. The Blobfish team are well-known for their creativity, their innovation and their commitment to results – and as someone who thrives in going above and beyond for clients, this new role is a great fit. I’m looking forward to leading the Blobfish team and continuing to create best-in-market strategies for our partners,” Bettanin added.

The appointment is effective immediately.

Related posts:

  1. Australian Media Leaders Call On Agencies To Spend More Locally
  2. TV Ratings (18/2/25): A Current Affair Reveals Shocking Finding Of Sexual Touching At Sydney Childcare Centre
  3. NRL 2025 Season Kicks Off With Indigenous Vs Maori Triple-Header On Nine
  4. TV Ratings (11/2/25): MAFS’ Morena Goes Rogue In Outburst With Tony
TAGGED: , ,
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in classics and literary fiction.

Latest News

Bruce McAvaney.
Bruce McAvaney Returns To Host Seven’s AFL Coverage
Heading To Cairns Crocodiles? Secure Your Stay with Exclusive Discounts!
TV Ratings (18/2/25): A Current Affair Reveals Shocking Finding Of Sexual Touching At Sydney Childcare Centre
Australian Media Leaders Call On Agencies To Spend More Locally
Register Lost your password?