Blobfish International Partners With Aperol To Bring VIPs On A Gondola Ride To The Australian Open

Blobfish International, activation and sampling network, has partnered with Italian aperitif Aperol to bring VIP guests to and from the Australian Open on a gondola-style ride along the Yarra River.

The network has partnered with the aperitif company for the third consecutive year. The partnership forms a key part of Aperol’s sponsorship of the Australian Open.

“The annual Aperol Yarra River experience has become a beloved part of the summer tourist season in Melbourne and the best way to travel to the Open. It’s the perfect way to celebrate the vibe of January in Melbourne – a relaxing boat ride on the river, as you take in those breathtaking city views and sip on an Aperol cocktail – what could be better?” Blobfish International campaign manager, Jake Kerr said.

“Every year, the response to the activation just gets better and better. From selfies shared from the boats to that now iconic sea of orange across the Yarra – we’re honoured to have become a staple part of the excitement of summer in Melbourne,” added Kerr.

The partnership is a collaboration between Blobfish, Campari Australia and its media agency Mindshare.

Blobfish has worked closely with Melbourne boat company On A Boat for the branded activation, featuring fresh creative work. On A Boat’s vessels have been wrapped in Aperol’s bright orange branding and the theme “Serve Up Summer”. VIP customers will be treated to luxury picnics, city views and Aperol’s spritz cocktail.

The WTC Dock in Docklands, where the boats launch, has been transformed into a mini-Italian Riveria, complete with Aperol-branded umbrellas and seating.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with the success of our partnership with Blobfish International and Mindshare for the Aperol gondola experience. To see our idea of creating our own Italian Rivera in Melbourne now in its third year, is simply incredible. This activation really brings our Australian Open sponsorship to life, and who wouldn’t want to travel to the Open in style on an Aperol boat sipping an Aperol spritz? We love that this experience has become part of the annual tourism calendar, and we hope Melburnians continue to embrace it – just as they do the Australian Open,” Campari Group marketing director, Paolo Marinoni said.

“We are thrilled to see the continuation of our partnership with Blobfish and Campari. To see this activation continue to grow every year is a testament to the success of the collaboration, and its ability to tap into the vibe and festival feeling of summer in Melbourne and a unique link to the Australian Open for Aperol,” Mindshare head of partnerships, Oliver Hallstrom said.

The Aperol Boats activation will run in Melbourne until the end of February 2025.