Blak Powerhouse Celebrates The Power Of Community

SYDNEY Powerhouse is proud to announce that it will establish a major new partnership with First Nations social enterprise We Are Warriors.

The partnership will support the ongoing community-led event Blak Powerhouse which will be presented on January 26 each year for Blak generations to come. The partnership will also feature the documentation of each of the programs which will then become part of the Powerhouse First Nations Collection. Today, We Are Warriors and the Powerhouse released the first documentation of the inaugural Blak Powerhouse program.

Created in partnership with We Are Warriors, R/GA Australia and Sonder Films, the film documents the inaugural Blak Powerhouse, a free all-ages community-led program that incorporated art, photography, music, dance, panel discussions and the premiere of the documentary ‘Through the Fire.’ Blak Powerhouse embraced the transition of what was once a day of sorrow into one of positivity, bringing together more than 3,000 people to shape fundamental change for First Nations communities.

Blak Powerhouse was initiated by We Are Warriors, the social enterprise that celebrates Blak excellence and empowers Indigenous youth. We Are Warriors founder Nooky said, “Creating this movement for me on that day gave it a new life and for me personally, it gave that day a new meaning. Blak Powerhouse is now a day that we get together and we celebrate our greatness. And this is just the beginning. I want to call out to my brothers and sisters, our Warriors of the future, who want to be part of next year’s event. Now’s the chance for you to show your greatness too.”

Powerhouse chief executive Lisa Havilah said, “Through this incredible new partnership the Powerhouse will continue to reflect the ambitions and stories of our communities. Blak Powerhouse is exactly what museums and communities of the future look like.” Ben Miles, VP, executive creative director, Brand Design & Consulting APAC at R/GA added, “On a day that’s so polarising, we took control of the narrative and put a spotlight on Blak excellence. We reached out to the Powerhouse Museum with a brave idea of transforming it into the House of Blak Power. It was a bold move and an invitation to come together and be part of a Blak Future.”