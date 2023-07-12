Bigdatr Expands Its Advertising Digital Coverage To Top Social Media Platforms

Bigdatr, a competitor intelligence tool, announced a major expansion of its digital coverage, extending its reach across the top social media platforms Twitter, Instagram and Catch Up TV.

This bold move is set to provide clients with unrivalled insights into social media trends and the advertising strategies of brands.

“We understand that visibility of the highly competitive advertising landscape is paramount for marketers to best strategise, analyse and optimise their own advertising campaigns,” said Avrill D’Costa, director and co-founder of Bigdatr.

In the digital age where millions of users are actively engaged on social media platforms, the competition for visibility and engagement has intensified. Recognising the market’s challenge, Bigdatr has elevated its offering with an increased creative reach and coverage enhancement.

“Bigdatr’s new social media visibility demonstrates our unwavering commitment to provide the very best advertising coverage to ensure our clients are always one step ahead, ultimately leading to informed decisions that create outstanding business outcomes,” added D’Costa.

The Australian-based company’s comprehensive digital coverage has already proven effective for major clients. Big insurance, finance, telco and automotive brands have successfully expanded their reach across the country using Bigdatr’s Advertising Creative library and Share of Voice (SOV) Media Value data.

The newly introduced Ad Content Search tool, part of Bigdatr’s digital coverage expansion, is a solution designed to simplify the discovery, analysis, and monitoring of competitor marketing messaging. As digital advertising continues to outpace traditional methods, this vital enhancement ensures that clients can search for pertinent campaigns, messaging, phrases and keywords within digital ads.