“Biased & Cowardly!” ABC Infuriates The Conservative Crowd With Cheeky Tweet Of John Howard At The Cricket

The second Ashes Test at Lord’s proved fascinating for not only what happened out on the middle, but in the stands too.

The game typically attracts prime ministers, royalty (William and George were in attendance on Friday), celebs, rock stars and the odd billionaire too.

Famous Aussies spotted watching the action included cricket tragic and former prime minister John Howard and his wife Janette sitting alongside former Socceroos coach and newly minted manager of EPL side Tottenham Hotspur, Ange Postecoglou.

Like a lot of media outlets, ABC Sport posted an image of the trio to its Twitter account alongside a cheeky caption that read: “One of the country’s most inspiring and successful leaders, and a former politician watching the cricket at Lord’s.”

One of the country’s most inspiring and successful leaders, and a former politician watching the cricket at Lord’s. Listen live: https://t.co/UPuilVUuy5#Ashes pic.twitter.com/xBLb4gP9Dh — ABC SPORT (@abcsport) June 30, 2023

As you’d expect, the ABC’s stuffy white brigade did not see the funny side of the tweet.

“Not ballsy. Cowardly is the only thing that comes to mind. Taxpayers should not be forking out for this biased disgraceful comment. Pretty sure it’s against the charter,” penned one.

“Time you actually learned something. John Howard was successful when voted in as our pm. It may of (sic) been a bit before time,” said another.

Another added: “Not at all ballsy. Dunking on Howard is a very standard leftist trope.”

While others jumped to the ABC’s defence. Well, indulged in a bit more Howard bashing anyway.

“Brutal and ballsy from the ABC. Libs deserved that for all the funding cuts to the ABC. Sit down Ita Buttrose, nothing to see here,” wrote one.

“The bloke is stain on Australia’s history and reputation and made the country more divided and wrapped up with self-interest,” said another.

While a third said: “Oh please.. It’s only little Johnny Howard.”