Beyond Bank & Orchard Set Standard For Customer-Centric Banking With New Website Launch

Beyond Bank has enhanced its digital customer experience with the launch of a new website, designed in collaboration with creative technology agency, Orchard.

Personalisation and localisation are at the heart of the improvements. The site utilises Optimizely DXP’s leading AI and personalisation technologies to tailor the experience to each visitor, surfacing relevant content at contextually appropriate times based on their interests and location.

The Beyond Bank Marketing Team will also benefit from platform unification and enhanced data and reporting intelligence, helping them focus their efforts where it counts for customers. From a CMS perspective, content entry and multi-site operations can be managed more efficiently and cohesively, all with scalable infrastructure to allow the team to adapt as they – and the business – grow.

Through a comprehensive discovery process and consulting with customers and community partners to gain a deep understanding of user needs, Orchard progressed through UX, design, and development phases to create a website that truly understands the customer and anticipates how Beyond Bank can better serve them.

The launch of the website marks the beginning of Beyond Bank’s three-year roadmap, which is focused on building an exemplary digital banking experience to serve customers now and in the future.

“As a customer-owned bank, everything we do is driven by our customers’ needs. It’s undeniable that digital platforms have become an integral part of the modern banking experience, complementing and augmenting traditional in-branch banking. Our aspiration was to scale our online offering in a way that captured that special, local service our branches provide to communities across Australia,” said Beyond Bank, head of digital, Tonina Iannicelli.

“Orchard have delivered on this vision by creating a digital environment personalised to the visitor while enhancing site-wide accessibility and inclusivity. No matter your financial needs or goals, we aim to offer each visitor a frictionless pathway to the information relevant to their unique circumstances – and easy access to human help when needed”.

“Partnering with a values-aligned brand like Beyond Bank to elevate both the customer and marketer’s digital experience is truly exhilarating. We have always been inspired by Beyond Bank’s ambition to create a community banking experience through genuine and personal relationships. Our aim is to infuse that community banking feeling into every digital touchpoint while empowering Beyond Bank’s marketers with enhanced customer intelligence to make data-driven decisions,” said Orchard’s CEO, Wai Kwok.

