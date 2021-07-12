Betting Shifts Show MasterChef Winner May Have Been Leaked

According to reports by The Australian, this year’s MasterChef finale results may have been leaked, influencing betting on the winner.

This year, only one ending of the show was filmed, according to insider sources speaking to the publication. Usually, two endings are filmed with different winners, so the results aren’t leaked before air date.

However, The Australian reports that Endemol Shine (who produce the show) will be going back to filming two alternative endings for the 2022 season.

According to the report, filming of the finale ended on May 13th. On the same day, odds in favour of Justin Narayan on both Sportsbet and Tabcorp changed dramatically. While Narayan had been an outsider, bets switched to between $1.08 and $1.50, naming him favourite to win.

Previous frontrunner Pete Campbell’s odds to win changed from around $2.25 and $2.75 to $6 on the same day.

At present, Narayan’s odds to win on Sportsbet are at $1.28, while Campbell’s are at $7. Kishwar Chowdhury, the other remaining contestant, has odds sitting at $5.50.

A Network 10 spokesperson told B&T: “All will be revealed when the 2021 MasterChef Australia winner is crowned during the finale on Tuesday night.”