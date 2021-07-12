Betting Shifts Show MasterChef Winner May Have Been Leaked

According to reports by The Australian, this year’s MasterChef finale results may have been leaked, influencing betting on the winner.

This year, only one ending of the show was filmed, according to insider sources speaking to the publication. Usually, two endings are filmed with different winners, so the results aren’t leaked before air date.

However, The Australian reports that Endemol Shine (who produce the show) will be going back to filming two alternative endings for the 2022 season.

According to the report, filming of the finale ended on May 13th. On the same day, odds in favour of Justin Narayan on both Sportsbet and Tabcorp changed dramatically. While Narayan had been an outsider, bets switched to between $1.08 and $1.50, naming him favourite to win.

Previous frontrunner Pete Campbell’s odds to win changed from around $2.25 and $2.75 to $6 on the same day.

At present, Narayan’s odds to win on Sportsbet are at $1.28, while Campbell’s are at $7. Kishwar Chowdhury, the other remaining contestant, has odds sitting at $5.50.

A Network 10 spokesperson told B&T: “All will be revealed when the 2021 MasterChef Australia winner is crowned during the finale on Tuesday night.”

Triggerfish Wins New Clients & Bolsters Leadership Team
  • Marketing
  • Media

Triggerfish Wins New Clients & Bolsters Leadership Team

Following the appointment of a new leadership team including agency GM, Brisbane-based Triggerfish, one of Australia’s leading CX and MarTech agencies, has been appointed as the agency of record for real estate services company, DiJones, as well as New Zealand based utilities company, Trustpower.

Telstra Unveils Patriotic New Brand Messaging ‘Australia Is Why’ In Campaign Via The Monkeys
  • Advertising
  • Campaigns

Telstra Unveils Patriotic New Brand Messaging ‘Australia Is Why’ In Campaign Via The Monkeys

Telstra has announced a campaign to introduce its new brand positioning, ‘Australia Is Why’. The new campaign showcases the important role Telstra plays in supporting Australia and its diverse communities and was created by long-term agency partner, The Monkeys, part of Accenture Interactive. Jeremy Nicholas, CMO at Telstra said, “for over 100 years Telstra has […]

Scentre Group Appoints Vistar Media As SSP For Digital Network
  • Media
  • Technology

Scentre Group Appoints Vistar Media As SSP For Digital Network

Vistar Media has been appointed as the supply-side platform (SSP) for Scentre Group’s inhouse, BrandSpace digital network, providing programmatic access to their high impact inventory. Scentre Group is the owner and operator of Westfield Living Centres in Australia and New Zealand which are among the most frequently visited places in both regions. The Vistar platform […]

  • Marketing
  • Technology

Reddit Opens Australian Office

Reddit opens first Australian office. It's apparently down at Carpert Cout looking at samples for reception as we speak.

The Guardian Snares The ABC’s Jocelin Abbey For Director Of Growth Role
  • Media

The Guardian Snares The ABC’s Jocelin Abbey For Director Of Growth Role

Guardian Australia has announced the appointment of Jocelin Abbey as its director of growth. Abbey commences in the role in October. Abbey is currently head of marketing for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) leading the audience growth strategy, working with both editorial and product teams on impactful and distinctive marketing campaigns. She has over 15 […]

Gumtree Embraces The Circular Economy
  • Campaigns
  • Media

Gumtree Embraces The Circular Economy

Gumtree has partnered with environmental foundation Planet Ark to provide customers with a more sustainable platform. Their aim is to help create a more circular economy. Gumtree and Planet Ark announced their partnership in June 2021. It aims to promote a circular economy – a system that relies on rethinking the ways we use products […]

Wunderman Thompson’s Future Shopper Report Reveals How COVID-19 Changed Shopping Habits For Good
  • Marketing

Wunderman Thompson’s Future Shopper Report Reveals How COVID-19 Changed Shopping Habits For Good

COVID-19 has changed Australia’s shopping behaviour for good and many plan to persist with the new habits they’ve embraced, according to new research released by Wunderman Thompson Commerce. The Future Shopper 2021 Report examined the current and future shopping habits of 28,000 consumers across 17 countries. More than 2,000 Australian consumers, who shop online at […]

Eyeota Launches ID Agnostic Resolution Eyeota Translate
  • Marketing

Eyeota Launches ID Agnostic Resolution Eyeota Translate

Eyeota, the leading data partner to global enterprises, today launched its new agnostic identity solution for creating global data interoperability and increased digital reach and activation, Eyeota Translate.