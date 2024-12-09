BetterHelp & Airbnb Top Brands Investing In Aussie Podcast Advertising For Q3

ARN‘s iHeart and Magellan AI have unveiled the top 15 brands advertising on Australian podcasts in Q3 2024, with online therapy provider BetterHelp emerging as the leading investor in Australian podcasts this period.

BetterHelp invested heavily into Australian podcasts across a range of shows and publishers including Australian True Crime, Dyl & Friends, Morbid, The Imperfects, Toni and Ryan plus Outspoken.

The report found an increased spend of 92 per cent in the True Crime category year-on-year with Comedy podcast investment also on the rise.

“Through our AI-powered Magellan AI partnership we continue to see an ever-growing list of brands engaging in Australia’s fastest-growing mass medium. This quarter is no exception as showcased by the breadth of brands and shows across the entire industry that is being utilised,” Corey Layton, ARN’s head of digital audio, said.

The Top 15 Advertisers for Q3 2024 on Australian podcast advertising features brands from a broad range of categories including technology, finance, retail, and healthcare. Airbnb and Amazon follow BetterHelp on the list as having the highest investment.

The Top 15 advertisers for Q3 2024 are:

BetterHelp

Airbnb

Amazon

Wise

Commbank

Entain

ANZ

Specsavers

Unilever

Aussie Broadband

McDonald’s

Myer

Booking.com

Vanta

American Express

“Podcasts offer a high level of intimacy and engagement, making them a powerful lean-back environment for brands to connect with audiences. Thanks to iHeart for recognising EssenceMediacom as Podcast Agency of the Quarter, validating our commitment to crafting innovative audio strategies that deliver results for our clients in this growing medium,” Sarah James, EssenceMediacom chief investment officer added.

The Top Advertisers report uses artificial intelligence to analyse thousands of episodes from 400+ of Australia’s most popular podcasts, determining the top brands advertising in the medium.