Berger Reveals Trade Secrets In New Campaign Via DDB Melbourne

Berger has released a new campaign showing that it knows all the tricks of the painting trade, via DDB Melbourne.

The campaign builds on Berger’s well-respected, no BS past to create a contemporary brand that artfully and authentically portrays the craftsmanship and hard work of professional painting. Shot by acclaimed photographer Stephen Dupont, the tonally and visually distinctive films and stills are designed to cut through against other paint brands in the market.

David Adams, brand manager at Berger Paints said: “By demonstrating Berger’s intimate knowledge of the ins and outs of their profession, the brand is positioned as the paint of choice for trade painters. Berger is the paint for painters in the know.”

Josh Brown, senior art director, DDB, added: “Trade painters are full of inventive solutions. You can’t help but be inspired by their ingenuity and mastery of their craft. By shooting in black and white, the focus is pulled from the decorative quality of the paint, to the experiences of professional painting.”

The campaign has launched across trade-targeted media including OLV, radio and social.

Credits:

Client: DuluxGroup / Berger

General Manager – DuluxGroup Limited: Richard Hansen

Dulux Decorative Marketing Manager: Therese Winterburn

Brand Manager – Berger: David Adams

Product Manager – Dulux Trade: Judy Liao

Agency: DDB

Chief Creative Officer: Stephen de Wolf

Group Executive Creative Director: Psembi Kinstan

Group Creative Partner: Giles Watson

Senior Art Director: Josh Brown

Senior Copywriter: Anneliese Sullivan

Senior Copywriter: Sebastian Covino

Head of Production: Sonia McLaverty

Producer: Edward Connelly

Senior Editor: Tom Marley

Editor: Alex Debely

Studio Manager: Aaron Wickers

Senior Business Director: Jessie Mitchell

Business Director: Jiaan Koch

Business Manager: Sam Simpson

Head of Planning: Matt Pearce

Planner: Sophia Loschiavo

Production: The Kitchen Creative Group

Director/Photographer: Stephen Dupont

DOP: Ed Triglone

Head of Production: Manuela Leigh

Producer: Anna Cuthill

Retoucher: Shayne Pearce

Sound: Rumble Studios

Producer: Bec Ivanov

Sound Engineer: Sean Wilkinson

Media: OMD Melbourne