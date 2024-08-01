Benjamin Davis & Mikey Tucker Announce FIRME Partnership With Rob Garwood

Just months after Benjamin Davis’s shock departure as ECD of VML Brisbane, and shortly after CD Mikey Tucker announced his resignation from the same agency, the pair announced their founding partnership with FIRME.

The unprecedented three years Davis was at the creative helm of VML Brisbane saw them rise to pole position of the Hot / Cold Index with a record-breaking slew of awards and near-perfect pitch record that included major wins with QUT University, RACQ, Chevron Caltex, and multiple Government projects including Qld Police Recruitment. The crowning jewel is their winning of The 2032 Brisbane Olympic Games.

Tucker was a prized appointment, joining Davis full-time at VML after establishing himself locally freelancing for various agencies after his 5-year stint in Europe. Tucker worked as CD at DDB Prague after freelancing in notable agencies such as Jung von Matt, granny, Edelman, DDB Berlin, with clients such as Volkswagen, Mini, Spotify, Netflix, Raiffeisenbank, N26, Krušovice, and McDonald’s.

Their partnership with hybrid agency Firme, led by Rob Garwood sees the trio building out the creative and strategic capability of the business.

“It’s no surprise to me that clients are increasingly turning their attention to hybrids, independents, and smaller shops without the laborious structure. Nothing pisses off good clients more than slow and expensive thinking. I’ve watched budgets evaporate on head hours and mandatory internal profit margins and I know it’s frustrating for clients and creatives,” said Davis.

“FIRME has been quietly, but rapidly growing into a genuine hybrid agency/production space for a few years now. With Ben & Mikey on board, there’s literally nothing we can’t tackle. We’re already entrusted to and working with some of Australia’s most desirable brands. But we can do more, so let’s talk about it,” said Garwood.

“Benno and I had a good thing going. But things change in multi-national agencies, and it’s not always for the best. Now clients can come directly to us for critical creative thinking. Our clients will get their money’s worth on the idea and then together we’ll create work where, for a change, you’ll see in the actual content, the investment our clients are making,” added Tucker.

“From what we’ve both recently seen and experienced, there’s the way it’s being done inside larger agencies, and there’s the way it can be done: with honesty and commitment. We want to deliver some of the city’s leading creative firepower, in direct concert with high-end production capabilities, coupled with committed and personal attention,” added Davis.

“But if you just love slow turnarounds, heavy price structures, and barely being able to get your agency on the phone, then perhaps we’re not for everyone”.