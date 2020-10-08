Ben Lilley’s HERO Acquires Data & Tech Firm B.B.E
Ben Lilley’s HERO group announced the acquisition of award-winning consulting, data and technology developer B.B.E. today, building on this year’s acquisitions of McCANN Worldgroup Australia, The Red Republic, SMART, Red Engine SCC and JSA Creative. All businesses were recently consolidated into the HERO integrated network and now B.B.E’s Sydney and Melbourne operations will also integrate immediately into HERO’s national operations.
“We’re thrilled to be joining both the most exciting indie agency network in Australia and the global McCANN network – the world’s most awarded multinational for both creativity and effectiveness,” said B.B.E Partner, Tim Evans.
“It’s a unique proposition that will supercharge B.B.E’s offering and drive our next stage of growth. The HERO model immediately resonated with us because of its entrepreneurial combination of global scale with independent agility, and we’re looking forward to carving out a new path for our agencies in what is both a challenging and inspiring landscape,” continued Evans.
Founded by DT/AKQA alumni, Adam Beaupeurt, Jarrah Kammoora and Evans, B.B.E’s acquisition is a further step in Lilley’s strategy to integrate the HERO network of best-in-class advertising and marketing businesses, providing single-source campaign management across Australia and New Zealand for clients who are frustrated with the challenges of integrating a multi-agency roster.
Lilley’s acquisition strategy remains unchanged despite the global COVID-19 crisis, which has been a catalyst for HERO’s borderless cloud-based operating model. Under this consolidated model, all HERO agencies’ operating systems have been migrated to a single national technology platform, designed and implemented by cloud services infrastructure specialist iQ3.
All agency billing and management technologies have also been migrated to a single national SAP data system, for single-source client management, job costing and invoicing across all HERO agencies. B.B.E will migrate to the HERO technology platform.
B.B.E’s award-winning marketing and technology track record includes work for Dulux, Holden, KAYAK, Medibank, Momentum Energy, Qantas, Australian Red Cross Lifeblood, Roadshow and Specsavers. The business began as a strategic consultancy in 2014 by Adam Beaupeurt, with Evans joining the following year. Prior to B.B.E, Evans and Beaupeurt worked together as digital strategy directors at DT (now AKQA) and Ogilvy, and shared a vision to launch a digital advisory specialising in creating marketing ecosystems that nurture attention into loyalty.
“B.B.E was founded to deliver creative and performance-based marketing for innovative clients,” said Evans. Beyond its work for some of Australia’s biggest brands, the business also established itself in the start-up space, investing and partnering with a number of early-stage Australian and international tech start-ups to help take them from seed to market.
“As a start-up ourselves, our Venture Marketing work has produced some of the most innovative and rewarding initiatives for B.B.E,” said Evans. This includes the launch and equity stakes in new ventures like the e-commerce email marketing app Smartrmail and Jules Lund’s influencer technology platform TRIBE.
“The B.B.E team has built a first-rate communications, data and technology offering. They bring both an outstanding team and an enviable client list. I couldn’t be more excited to welcome them to our national HERO group,” said Lilley.
B.B.E began as a strategic consultancy in 2014 by Adam Beaupeurt, with Evans joining the following year. Prior to B.B.E, Evans and Beaupeurt worked together as digital strategy directors at DT (now AKQA) and Ogilvy, and shared a vision to launch a digital advisory specialising in creating marketing ecosystems that nurture attention into loyalty.
In 2017, B.B.E merged with inbound marketing agency Francis & Co, founded by Jarrah Kammoora. Francis & Co’s experience designers and engineers were based in Melbourne and B.B.E’s Melbourne office was born. In 2018, B.B.E also acquired production studio Media Creatures, adding an internal video and audio production arm to the agency’s already rich offering.
B.B.E’s integrated services, data skills and digital expertise will be immediately available to all national HERO clients including Coca-Cola, LinkedIn, L’Oréal, Mastercard, Microsoft, Menulog, Nestlé, Ebay, Sanofi and the Federal Government.
During what has otherwise been a protracted lull in acquisitions by other agency networks and holding groups in Australia, Lilley’s ongoing acquisition strategy for HERO offers independent Australian agency owners a unique chance to become part of a national and international agency network, but still, be senior leaders at an Australian independent.
“This is a rare window for independent agencies who are looking to sell and achieve the best of both worlds: combining multinational clients, career opportunities and resources, but still in an independent agency culture and mindset,” Lilley said.
Lilley is now intending to maximise the HERO group’s national creative scope and scale by integrating more businesses in the creative, data, design, media, technology and PR space across Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. “Our strategy is to scale our national suite of best-in-class solutions to best address each clients’ own specific suite of marketing and communications needs,” said Lilley.
Latest News
Boomtown’s Masterclass With MFA’S NGEN Plus Proves A Success
Supposed to attend this Boomtown Masterclass but skived off to the pub? The boss'll never know with these cheat notes.
Google Set To Start Paying French Publishers For News
Maybe there are some lessons here for Australian publishers' fight with Google. Although, having read it, probably not.
Thursday TV Wrap: Albo’s Budget Reply Does 391,000, As Viewers Flock To Gogglebox
It took B&T a good 45-minutes last night to realise we were watching paint dry & not the budget reply speech as planned.
CHE Proximity Tops The AFR’s Top 10 Most Innovative Media & Marketing Companies
Excuses for NOT making this innovative media list could include "a piano fell on me" & "the dog ate our entry form".
Nike Tops The List As The Most Marketed Brand On Social Media
Nike again proves it's the brand with the Midas touch. Those sweatshop allegations & mass staff layoffs aside, that is.
MullenLowe Group Combines With World Octopus Day To Promote Ocean Pollution
Apparently it's World Octopus Day, with reports Henry has been admitted to rehab following drug and alcohol issues.
Eyeota Receives IAB Tech Lab Compliance Certification For Data Transparency
Eyeota still deciding on the rich mahogany wood or the more classic ivory white picture frame after IAB certification.
Pizza Hut Plays For Laughs In Latest Campaign (But Is It Merely A Case Of Old Spice 2.0?)
Pizza delivers five food groups - protein, dairy, fruit, carcinogens & hydrogenated fat - all in triangular convenience.
The Core Agency Expands Creative Team
The Core Agency reprises the C.S Lewis classic 'The Lion, the Witch & The Wardrobe' for latest press photograph.
Samsung Launches Washing Machine-Inspired Fragrance In Riotous New Ad
Samsung did go through a phase where most of its products kept catching fire. Thankfully, we can all now have a laugh.
Ogilvy Recognised As An Employer Of Choice
B&T would've been recognised as an employer of choice if it weren't for the Chinese water torture & the Judas Cradle.
IKEA Goes Cirque Du Soleil In Simply Magnifique New Spot To Flog Its Kitchens
A ticket to a Cirque Du Soleil show can be expensive. But, thankfully, you've seen one you've pretty much seen them all.
MG Motor Australia Unveils “There’s A New Model In Town” Via DO
Ever have a sense of déjà vu? That feeling of "I've seen that somewhere before"? Experience it again with this ad.
Snooze Unveils Latest Work Via Bellwether Agency
The question remains: does the Snooze bedding company look to employ people suffering from narcolepsy?
Are Media (Formerly Bauer) To Reveal Research & Digital Roadmap At First Virtual Showcase
B&T once hosted a virtual showcase. And it proved quite prophetic, as virtually no one turned up.
Independent Media Agencies Of Australia Welcomes Four New Partners
Independent Media Agencies welcomes new partners. However, none can name the last two of Santa's eight reindeer.
SMI Data: Aussie Ad Market Shows Strongest Improvement Since COVID Outbreak
Latest data reveals some green shoots in Australia's media spends. Sort of like alfalfa but not so hairy on the tongue.
Australia Gets A Guernsey In 2020’s Top 10 Travel Photos
You could take this photo essay for B&T trying to be a bit cool & artsy, but it's probably more laziness than anything.
Aussies Spent 30% More Time On Social Media During The Pandemic
Coronavirus sees Aussies' social media time soar. Mercifully the study didn't include online erotica usage.
‘Smarter Payments For Grown-Up Purchases’: Openpay Launches Brand Campaign
The Buy Now, Pay Later provider with longer and more flexible payment terms, has launched a new brand campaign in Australia.
FiftyFive5 Melbourne Expansion Continues
Following on the heels of Jenny Witham, the FiftyFive5 Melbourne team secures 2 new hires – Sharon Blair and Roger Kong [feature image] – to join Matthew Pearce in the growing Melbourne team. Sharon has over 20 years of experience in the market research industry. She has worked in both client and agency insights roles as […]
Study: 82% Of People Believe Robots Can Support Their Mental Health Better Than Humans
Some 82% think robots are better at mental health than humans. Clearly they've never been in one of Vader's death grips.
Hilarious Video Says Macs Have Been “Protecting You Against Viruses Since 1984”
Even B&T's not entirely sure why we're running this. And after watching it you'll arguably muse, "Why did B&T run that?"
JCDecaux And The AOC Revive Olympic Memories In #MySydney2000 Campaign
Don't the Sydney Olympics seem like only yesterday? Making the 2016 Games seem like this morning & Tokyo this afternoon.
Shop! ANZ 2020 Awards Open For Entries
Entries for the Retail Marketing Awards are now open. COVID all but putting an end to Vince Sorrenti's hosting duties.
Jack Daniel’s Throws Off Tiresome ‘Blokes & Barrels’ Image In Surprisingly Fun New Global Campaign
Come 5pm Friday drinks in the B&T office we're into the Jack Daniel's. The police normally arriving by about seven.
Bastion Announces New CFO
When choosing a good CFO, it's important to ask about their contacts in the Canary Islands & their longest prison stint.
Google Bids Farewell To The Red Envelope As Gmail Logo Gets A Refresh
Here's one for B&T's "tech nerd" readership. Not that it's exclusive to nerds, we don't want to ostracise any cool cats.
Droga5’s Seriously Twisted Remake Of Little Red Riding Hood Is The Ad 2020 Needs
This ad's got wolves impersonating grannies, Little Red Riding Hood and hamburgers! Let the utter madness wash over you.
Hamish & Andy Launch ‘Remembering Project’
Hamish and Andy back endlessly droning on about themselves in latest podcast venture.