Ben Cousins Joins Pete & Kymba On MIX94.5 Perth For Breakfast Radio

AFL premiership player and Brownlow medalist Ben Cousins is set to expand his role and become a regular member of Mix94.5 Perth’s Pete & Kymba for Breakfast with Ben Cousins, starting Monday 10 February 2025.

Cousins won over listeners with his weekly ‘Bensday Wednesday’ segments on Mix94.5’s Pete & Kymba for Breakfast in 2024.

Pete & Kymba had Ben re-create his famous GQ photoshoot from the early 2000s, drawing a line of fans around the block eager for a signed copy. He’s also gone head-to-head in a dance-off with West Coast Eagles supporters, bootscooted in the studio, and joined the team for local events like Mix94.5’s Masters Milk Carton Regatta and the Perth Telethon. Now in 2025, he’s off the rookie list, earning a permanent spot on the team.

“‘Ben has become a rascal brother to us, we love mucking around and having fun with him, and we know our fans love being in on the fun too. But we would like to make it known we plan to throw Ben in the deep end even more, and as people who listen to our show know, there’s no other show like ours, we’ll find some genuinely unique scenarios to put him in, get ready,” Pete & Kymba said.

“I’ve had a lot of fun with the Pete & Kymba team, they’ve definitely stitched me up a few times and I’ve been slowly getting my revenge. Guess I’ll have more time for that in 2025! It’s been great fun getting into radio and being able to chat to Perth in the morning. We’ve got a lot planned and I’m really keen to share all the things happening in my life and the great experiences I’m able to be a part of,” Cousins added.

A Brownlow Medal winner and six-time All-Australian AFL player, Ben Cousins was instrumental in the West Coast Eagles’ success during his tenure.

Since hanging up his boots, Cousins has transitioned into the media spotlight. Having provided expert AFL analysis and insight into the game on various radio shows over the years, Cousins now serves as a sports presenter with 7NEWS Perth. In addition to being a regular on Pete & Kymba for Breakfast in 2024, he also reached the semi-finals on Dancing with the Stars.

“Ben has successfully made it through the radio pre-season in 2024 and now we’re ready for him to get in the game even more for 2025! Ben has been an excellent addition to Pete & Kymba and we’re excited to get even more from him this year, our audience love Ben and we have some really special things planned to get him and our fans fired up for a big year, you’ll absolutely want to tune in and follow the journey,” Mix94.5 content director James Speed said.

Pete & Kymba for Breakfast with Ben Cousins starts on Monday 10 February on Mix94.5 from 6 am to 9 am, available to listen on the LiSTNR app.