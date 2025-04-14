Ben Campbell Departs oOh! After Just Nine Months To Join ARN

ARN has appointed former Nine and oOh!media exec Ben Campbell as director – digital strategy, data and digital ventures.

ARN said Campbell is one of Australia’s most experienced digital leaders. He joins ARN Media with an outstanding record of delivering large-scale commercial transformation programs. With over 20 years of digital advertising experience in Australia and the UK he has a proven track record of leading specialist teams to create market-leading digital data and ad products for brands to drive growth.

In his new role as Campbell will have responsibility for the ARN digital strategy, data strategy and data partnerships, digital advertising product development, AdTech, and the development of a digital centre of excellence.

Campbell will also have responsibility for leading the newly created Digital Ventures team responsible for rapid acceleration into new and emerging markets including the accelerated implementation of the iHeartRadio commercial strategy.

Prior to joining ARN, Campbell was the director – data and digital advertising products at Nine, where he developed and implemented the commercial data strategy, implemented a fully integrated Adtech stack, and created a Centre of Digital Excellence which contributed to record digital revenues.

He also launched 9Ad Manager, the first self-serve advertising platform for streaming video in partnership with leading international partners.

Most recently, Campbell spend nine months oOh!media where he was the director of data, product and technology, responsible for the development and implementation of its retail media platform – reo.

Michael Stephenson, COO of ARN, said, “Ben is in a league of his own. His deep understanding of the digital landscape and his experience in driving digital transformation in large media organisations is without peer. We have a massive opportunity in front of us. The digital audio market is growing at almost 40 per cent, we reach ten million people every month, our long-term partnership with iHeart and our market-leading podcast network creates enormous opportunity for brands and for our company. Ben is the best in the business, we have the best assets, and we have big plans.”

Campbell said, “Digital audio is the fastest growing segment in media and ARN is the market leader. We have a large first-party database, a long-term partnership with iHeart and the leading podcast network in the country. There is opportunity for growth everywhere, I’m looking forward to working with Rich and Michael again and I can’t wait to get started.”

Campbell will commence his role on June 2.