Bega Whips Philadelphia Cream Cheese In New Campaign Via Thinkerbell

Bega Cream Cheese scored a touchdown after revealing its latest out of home advertising creative. Why? Because while Philadelphia will be busy playing football in America, Bega is still making delicious cream cheese for Australia.

“Bega is proud to have launched the nation’s only mainstream branded, Aussie owned and made cream cheese range – and it is working hard to earn its place as Australia’s Cream Cheese,” said Matt Gray, general manager, marketing, Bega Foods.

Made with fresh milk and cream sourced from local Australian farms, Bega Cream Cheese is being produced at Bega’s iconic Port Melbourne and Strathmerton sites, using the spreadable product making expertise from the same team that produces Vegemite. Bega Cream Cheese first hit supermarket shelves across the nation in January.