Because Expands With New Brisbane Office & Appointment Of Managing Partner

Brand activation & experience agency Because has marked strong year-on-year growth in the Australia & New Zealand market with both the appointment of Steph Babin (pictured) as managing partner and the opening of a new office in Brisbane.

Babin, who joined the business ten years ago as just the third employee hired after the agency was founded in Australia, has rapidly progressed through the ranks from the early role of account executive. Having proved herself since 2020 as business director, Steph now takes the next step within the business, becoming managing partner.

Her experience at Because to date includes a global secondment to Dubai, delivering brand campaigns at global events, including the Australian Open and the Rio Olympics, and working on both high-profile activations and maximising budgets for smaller clients to maximum effect. Steph’s promotion aligns closely with Because’s wider focus on creating extraordinary brand activations and experiences that truly connect and move people to act.

“Steph is the perfect example of someone who has carved her own path through hard graft, creativity and a fantastic, can-do attitude. She strives to be better everyday and is constantly curious: that’s so essential to success in our industry. A creative problem solver with a very strong commercial outlook, Steph has shone brightly, and I have absolutely no doubt she’ll continue to do so in this important new role for our agency,” said Meredith Cranmer, co-founder and MD of Because ANZ.

“This promotion represents the culmination of years of hard work, dedication and my commitment to our agency’s mission and values — and I am filled with a sense of both responsibility and excitement for what’s to come. For me, becoming managing partner is more than just a title or a career milestone. It is a testament to the trust and confidence that’s been placed in me and an affirmation of my leadership abilities,” said Babin.

“The marketing industry landscape has evolved significantly over the past decade, with advancements in technology and massive shifts in consumer behaviour. Our campaigns and experiences have become more connected, more authentic, more immersive, and more personalised—from AR and VR experiences to Virtual Asset Tokens (VATs) and immersive storytelling; technology has transformed how we help brands create and deliver those connected experiences. It’s all revolutionised how we reach audiences, measure performance, and deliver results”.

“The opening of our new office in Brisbane marks an exciting next chapter for our agency as we continue to look for ways to better serve our clients across Australia and New Zealand. While Because already activates and serves the Queensland market, having a dedicated presence in Brisbane allows us to build much closer, collaborative client relationships. We can now offer faster on-the-ground support and face-to-face interactions to drive better outcomes for all”.

Now in its 13th year of operations in Australia & New Zealand and with 30 years’ experience internationally, Because continues to innovative and lead the way in the experiential, digital and immersive tech space. Boasting a longstanding client base of established names across the alcohol, utilities and retail sectors, including Woolworths Group, Kraft Heinz & Asahi Beverages, the business is currently experiencing strong growth, buoyed by the rich depth of expertise and creativity that exists within the team, led by the direction of Meredith Cranmer, Gareth Brock, Steph Babin, Matt Peek, Carl Stanley Jones and Corinna Homer.

“We couldn’t be prouder to appoint Steph to the role of Managing Partner. Steph has made incredible strides both professionally and personally over the past decade, is a mentor to the team members that report into her and is adaptable to all clients — no matter the brief, category or problem to solve. Steph’s creative and innovative mind typifies the new school mentality that brands have been crying out for since the pandemic; Covid completely changed the way brands that needed to engage with audiences, but now old school is becoming new school once again with a different edge. We’re seeing a huge resurgence across ANZ for live events, road shows and sampling, but now with an extra dimension of rich connection and conversation. It’s a hugely exciting time for brands,” said Gareth Brock, managing partner at Because ANZ.

“In a world of fake news, algorithms and AI, for brands, being real matters now more than ever before. Our work helps clients to understand their consumers and customers better, and we support them to continue the conversation beyond the moment of connection; for us, it’s all about real connections in a digital world. We are firmly set on cementing our position as a leading independent brand activation and experience agency across ANZ, renowned for doing incredible work and being extraordinary to work for and with,” said Cranmer.