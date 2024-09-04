Bearded Kitten Takes Sydney By Storm: UK Creative Agency Launches In Australia

The UK creative experience agency, Bearded Kitten, has officially landed in Australia, bringing their signature brand of fun and bravery to Sydney. Known for their boundary-pushing activations, Bearded Kitten has made its name globally, working with some of the world’s biggest brands. Now, they’re ready to make waves Down Under.

Bearded Kitten started in festival fields where they drew beards and whiskers on festival-goers, hosted wild mud wrestling matches, and even orchestrated games of naked cricket. Since those early days, the agency has grown into a powerhouse, delivering standout experiences for global brands like Amazon Ads, Twitch, Red Bull, LEGO and L’Oréal.

With established offices in London and Lisbon, Sydney is the latest and one of the most exciting ventures yet. This expansion marks a new chapter in Bearded Kitten’s journey, as they set out to inject their signature style of creativity into the Australian market.

Bearded Kitten isn’t just about big ideas — they back them up with serious expertise. Their offerings include:

Strategic Brilliance: Their in-house strategy team blends industry smarts with creative flair, taking out-of-this-world ideas and making them into tangible realities that resonate with audiences worldwide.

End to End Delivery: Bearded Kitten is the real deal. From large-scale brand experiences to cultural launch events, from building immersive worlds to conferences and employee engagement initiatives, every aspect of production is covered.

Bearded Kitten’s Got Talent: Over the past decade, their in-house agency has expertly cultivated a diverse roster of talent whose voices and vision define culture and shape trends. From thought leaders, content creators and influencers, to artists in the music and entertainment industry, Bearded Kitten collaborates with a wide range of individuals. With experience in crafting creative strategies around relevant communities, talent management and programming, they take pride in connecting authentic talent with the right brand opportunities.

Bearded Kitten stands out because they don’t follow the crowd. Their mission is to create experiences that are fun, memorable, and measurable..

For brands that want to stand out by harnessing the power of FUN, Bearded Kitten has a bag of tricks just for them. They always say you can’t spell Bearded Kitten without FUN (maybe don’t quote that one).

Already, Bearded Kitten has made an impact on Australian shores. They’ve created a buzz with TwoPointOne’s vertical fashion show and Intuit Mailchimp’s innovative “From: Here, To: There” conference in Sydney. And that’s just the beginning.

“We’re absolutely stoked to bring Bearded Kitten’s unique blend of creativity and fun to the energetic Australian market! This isn’t just a new chapter; it’s a next-level adventure in a land bursting with potential and excitement. Australia’s got some of the most innovative brands, and we can’t wait to team up and create experiences that are nothing short of legendary,” said Barney Sutton, founder & director Bearded Kitten.