“Be Serious For A Damn Second!” GQ’s Man Of The Year Is… Kim Kardashian!

The US version of men’s magazine GQ has named Kim Kardashian as its Man Of The Year.

The 43-year-old mother of four stars on the cover in suit and tie and, odder still, munching on a bag of Cheetos presumably to prove she’s really just one of us. You can read the full GQ interview HERE.

The accompanying shoot inside sees the SKIMs billionaire pose for a series of male-inspired photos from the December/January issue spread.

The reality television star – who’s said to be worth a cool $US1.7 billion – is also the magazine’s Tycoon of the Year, a status earned with her entrepreneurial prowess and her billion-dollar shapewear brand, which launched its first menswear line in October.

However, social media users were left bemused over Kardashian’s newly-minted title.

Kim Kardashian is your Man of the Year??? Be serious for a damn second. https://t.co/uQFsyVHpoc — Kea (@jacquemusx) November 14, 2023

I don’t read GQ, and don’t know anyone that does, but choosing Kim Kardashian for “Man of the Year” seems like a bold choice. https://t.co/utsfWZglBe — BRO𝕏 (@luke_brocks) November 14, 2023

In her interview, Kardashian talked about witnessing her father Robert Kardashian Sr.’s last days with esophageal cancer prior to his death in July 2003 and the business-savvy spirit she grew up on. She also dug into raising her four kids with ex Kanye West in the spotlight and how she, at nine years old, dealt with the divorce of her own parents.

Singling out her daughter North, Kardashian revealed the 10-year-old was taking initiative to make her own pocket money, via a lemonade stand she sets up on their Hollywood Hills street.

“She gets a huge pitcher and fills it, puts it in her wagon, and goes down to the corner,” Kardashian said.

“She has a table and chairs and fans to keep herself cool. She makes signs. She stays there hours and hours. Her friends help, so she splits the money with them.

“If a random person stops, she will charge them only $2.

“If she knows you, she will fully scam you. I’ll get calls from my friends saying she charged them $20 for a lemonade. She’ll grab their $20 and say, ‘I don’t have any change.’”