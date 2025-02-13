BBC Studios Renews Partnerships For Landmark Natural History In Australia & New Zealand

Ahead of BBC Studios Showcase (24th-25th February 2025), Nine and TVNZ have both agreed on new deals with BBC Studios for its premium landmark Natural History titles, deepening their existing relationships.

The multi-year agreements cover premiere rights to four super landmarks – Mammals, Asia, Kingdom and Blue Planet III – giving Nine and TVNZ audiences a dazzling view of the most extraordinary wildlife stories across continents and oceans around the world.

Deborah Tod, BBC Studios ANZ director of partnerships and content sales, said: “Our BBC Studios Natural History Unit is constantly innovating – pioneering new technology to push the boundaries of wildlife filming and bring audiences astounding new insights to our beautiful natural world. These shows resonate around the world, are watched by millions of viewers on every continent, and have the power to drive conversation and change behaviour. I’m delighted to continue our long-standing natural history partnerships with Nine and TVNZ.”

The first of the landmark natural history shows to be broadcast under the deals is the critically-acclaimed Mammals. The series sees the world-renowned Sir David Attenborough revisit the most successful animal group of the planet, 20 years after the ground-breaking Life of Mammals, to explore the secrets of their success and how they are adapting to the modern world. This series was recently broadcast on TVNZ.

In Asia, Attenborough tells the story of the biggest continent on Earth through its epic landscapes and spectacular wildlife. This is the first time that Asia has been the focus of a major BBC wildlife series. From the vast Gobi Desert to the jungles of Borneo and from the polar wilderness of Siberia to the coral seas of the Indian Ocean, the series showcases the breathtaking variety of Asia’s wildest places.

Kingdom is one of the most ambitious projects ever undertaken by BBC Studios Natural History Unit and was filmed in one spectacular location over four years. It chronicles the real-life sagas of four African animal families, all vying for dominance in a remote and fertile river valley in Zambia. Never has a BBC landmark followed a group of characters so intensely over such a long period or spent so much time embedded in a single habitat. The audience will witness for the first time how the lives and fates of our four groups – leopards, hyenas, wild dogs and lions – are inextricably linked as they battle for supremacy over the valley, and wrestle for power within their own family units.

Blue Planet III, the next instalment of the BBC’s critically acclaimed underwater flagship series, will traverse the world’s oceans – from the coasts to the deep sea, the tropics to the poles – all set against the backdrop of our changing planet.