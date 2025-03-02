BBC Studios Pinches CNN’s Robi Stanton As EVP & GM Of Global Media & Streaming Business ANZ

BBC Studios has appointed Robi Stanton as EVP & general manager of global media and streaming for Australia & New Zealand. In this role, she will be responsible for content sales, channels and streaming and advertising sales in the region.

Stanton was most recently commercial director of content sales and strategic partnerships at CCN International Commercial ANZ & South East Aisa.

Stanton joined CCN International in July 2023, where her remit focused on business development, distribution and the monetisation of News in Asia Pacific markets. Before this, Stanton held a range of senior leadership roles at Warner Bros. Discovery and Turner International in both Australia and Singapore. She was responsible for overall business management and lead teams across content, commercial, marketing, digital and operations.

As EVP & general manager of global media & streaming in ANZ, Robi will work alongside Kylie Washington, EVP & general manager of global entertainment ANZ, to deliver pan-business growth solutions to partners in the region. She will report directly to Nick Percy, president of global markets.

“Robi has an exemplary track record of innovating and driving growth across digital, content and brands, which she has achieved through a visionary approach and smart strategic partnerships. We have ambitious plans for our world-leading content, channels, digital platforms and streaming services and I’m delighted that Robi will be leading the way for BBC Studios in ANZ in this fast-moving and constantly evolving industry,” Percy said.

“I have always been impressed by BBC Studios’ incredible suite of content, services and brands, as well as its ability to constantly innovate across its partnerships. I am looking forward to being part of its future, helping to fuel the continued growth of the company and its partners in the local industry, and working with the talented teams at BBC Studios,” Stanton added.

Stanton’s new role is effective from 26 March 2025.