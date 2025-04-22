BBC Studios Partners With Audacia To Represent BBC Podcasts In Asia

BBC Studios and Audacia have signed a new deal, beginning this month and including hundreds of hours of premium BBC podcasts in Asia.

Audacia, the global audio advertising marketplace, will now serve advertisers across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, South Korea and Vietnam.

The BBC’s place in audio provision is unmatched across the world as one of the largest producers of audio and with over 100 years of experience producing highly-valued audio content.

Last year a dedicated BBC Audio division was created in BBC Studios, paving the way for the company to fully realise the commercial opportunities in the global audio market. There is large and growing listenership in Asia for the BBC’s wide-ranging podcasts, including The Global News Podcast, Learning English Conversations, The Documentary, Football Daily, and Business Daily, all of which are available on BBC.com and the BBC app, as well as on partner platforms.

Louise la Grange, SVP, BBC Audio, Digital News and Streaming for BBC Studios says: “This is a big moment for BBC podcasts, following their recent introduction onto BBC.com and the BBC app. Our groundbreaking content and storytelling is reaching new global audiences and we are seeing good success with sales partners internationally. This new partnership is an exciting one for Asian advertisers who can now access the BBC’s premium podcasts alongside other BBC inventory.”

Jonathan Pacey, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Audacia Audio, says: “We are honoured to have the opportunity to be the exclusive third-party representative of BBC podcast inventory across the South East Asian region. BBC podcasts are known and loved across the world – reaching audiences in the most personal and informative way.

“This unrivalled, genre-spanning Podcast catalogue brings new opportunities for brands and media agencies across Asia. The ability to buy podcast advertising across multiple Asian countries via Audacia Audio on BBC podcasts offers something unique for the local podcast industry, and with so many world-leading assets, the opportunities for brands are unparalleled.”

John Williams VP Ad Sales, Asia, BBC Studios says: “The BBC Studios portfolio and routes to market are continually increasing, enabling brands to reach audiences in a variety of effective ways. We look forward to working with Audacia to deepen our engagement with commercial clients in Asia who want to leverage the power of our world-leading audio content.”

BBC Studios Ad Sales team will continue to offer Audio advertising placement in the region alongside this partnership.