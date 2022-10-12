Baz Luhrmann’s New Work For Bombay Sapphire Is Glorious, Cinematic, Existential Nonsense

Gin brand Bombay Sapphire has brought in the big guns for a new campaign that not only celebrates a good G&T, but creativity too.

The 90-second spot is directed by none other than Aussie cinematic royalty Baz Luhrmann, while the creative direction comes from Juan Cabral of Cadbury “Gorilla” and Sony “Balls” fame.

The duo worked alongside London-based creative agency Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO to create “Saw this, made this”.

The film is a series of images shot by Cabral in Buenos Aires, all set to a soundtrack of a Jorge Luis Borges poem extract and Debussy’s “Arabesque”.

It’s set to run in Australia, the US, UK, Spain, Italy, Germany, New Zealand, Brazil, Greece and the Netherlands. Check it out below:

Commenting on the spot, Luhrmann said: “I truly believe that everyone is inherently creative, no matter who you are, where you come from or what you do. You don’t have to be labelled an artist to be considered a creative.

“If you just give yourself permission to see the world as a gallery of inspiration and reframe how you think about things, you’ll unlock a part of yourself you didn’t know existed.”

“By partnering with Bombay Sapphire, I want to encourage people everywhere to think about how they can turn the ordinary into the extraordinary and share this inspiration to make the world a more creatively nurturing place,” the Aussie said.

Cabral added: “Working with Bombay Sapphire on ‘Saw this, made this’ alongside Baz Luhrmann has been an incredible journey. With our collective passion for storytelling and turning everyday moments into something extraordinary, we hope to inspire people to reframe the way we see the world.”

There’s also some behind-the-scenes extras with Baz which you can watch below: