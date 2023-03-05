Bankwest Unveils “We’ve Got You” Via Its WPP Bespoke Agency Union

Bankwest and its bespoke agency Union, part of WPP and EssenceMediacom, today announce the launch of their latest home ownership campaign, “We’ve got you”.

The property market isn’t easy to navigate. For many, it’s a confusing time no matter what step you’re taking; first home, next home, refinancing or investing. Bankwest gets that and wants to reassure Australians that with the right people and support by their side, it’s easier to achieve your home-owning goals. In fact, when it comes to home buying, Bankwest has got you.

The TVC features ‘The Baileys’ who are buying their next home, pictured riding a tandem bike focussed on making the next leap. As they start riding up the ramp to make the jump, it’s clear they’re up against it – enter Bhavesh, Bankwest’s supportive Home Lender, he’s there to lend a hand, passing the keys to his Bankwest sidecar to help the family get to where they want to be – their new home.

Utilising the full-service capabilities of Union, the creative has been brought to life through an integrated approach that spans TV, online video, out-of-home and social. Aimed at both current and aspiring homeowners, high-reach, high-impact environments have been prioritised to build broad understanding of how Bankwest supports homeowners.

Bankwest’s head of marketing, Rachel Mott, said: “Bankwest is evolving to meet rapidly changing customer needs; we’re transforming our products and services to realise our vision to be a simple, easy bank for the Australian homeowner of today and tomorrow.

This campaign is born from the insight that consumers want their bank to be there in the times that matter during the home buying journey, providing them everything they need, and nothing they don’t. At Bankwest we demonstrate this through our brilliant people as well as our extensive broker network and their collective understanding and support of customers across the home owning journey.”

Jack Delmonte, creative director from Union’s creative partner VMLY&R, added: “Buying a home, what a kerfuffle. Especially with everything that’s going on in the housing market today. It’s scary, it’s stressful, it really does feel like taking a giant leap. Hyperbolising that metaphor and watching the Bailey family fly across a ravine felt like the perfect way to capture the emotions of people going through the home buying journey. And showing just how much easier it can be with the wonderful people at Bankwest right there by their side.”